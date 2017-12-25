So you've just got your Nintendo Switch, and you're eagerly awaiting to rip open the box, plug the system in, and start playing your first game, sounds like a great plan, right?

Don't forget, you'll have set up your Nintendo Switch before you can start playing it. Don't worry, it doesn't take too long, and I'm here to guide you through the process so you can play your new Switch games as soon as possible!

How to set up your Nintendo Switch

Press the Power button to turn your Nintendo Switch on; it's on the top of the screen in the left corner. Choose the language you desire. Choose the region where you live. Select Accept to accept the End-User License Agreement. Select Next. Choose the wireless network you want your Switch to use. Enter your Wi-Fi password (if you have one). Select OK or press the + button on the right Joy Con. Select OK once the Switch has successfully connected to the network. Choose your time zone. Select Connect to TV. You can choose to do this at a later time. Detach the Joy-Con controllers from either side of the Switch, by holding the release button on the back and sliding the controllers upwards. Select Next. Select Next on the "You will need the following" screen. Set up the Nintendo Switch Dock as seen on the screen and select Next. Connect the Nintendo Switch Dock to your TV and power source as show on the screen. Place the Switch console into the dock. Make sure your TV is set to display the proper HDMI input. Select Success when your TV displays the image. Select Next to create a New User. Select an icon to represent your user. You can also create a Mii if you'd prefer and you can change this icon at any time. Enter a nickname for the user. Select OK. Select skip. Alternatively, you can set up more users by selecting Add Another User. Choose to Configure Parental Controls or Skip. I chose to skip this step. Press the HOME button on the right Joy-Con controller.

Any trouble with the setup?

Are you having trouble setting up your Nintendo Switch? Let everybody know in the comments below, and together I'm sure we can figure it out. Let's help each other out!