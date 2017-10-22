Wireless audio can finally be yours, Switch owners!

You can grab a set of headphones and enjoy full immersion with your games when the Nintendo Switch isn't attached to the dock, but as soon as that console slides into the cradle your only option used to be the television. Starting with the Switch OS 4.0.0 update, you can now connect a USB dongle to your Switch and enjoy wireless headphones while you game on your television.

Here's how you get set up, and what you need to do to keep it set up!

Before you get started

In order for this to work, you need:

A Nintendo Switch in the Switch Dock connected to a television

USB Wireless headphones (we're using these for this demo)

Version 4.0.0 or higher of the Switch OS (check here if you're not sure)

How to set up your wireless headphones on Nintendo Switch

This setup process is incredibly simple. On the back of your Nintendo Switch dock you have a USB port. Put your wireless USB dongle in that USB port, and that's it. You're done.

As long as your headset is supported, the moment you plug in that dongle, the audio will stop playing through your television and start broadcasting to your headphones. This is an instant thing that requires no settings to control; you just put the headphones on and as long as you hear music from the Switch you know everything is working.

One quick note about this setup

There are no settings for adjusting where your system audio goes once a USB dongle is inserted in the dock, which for now means if you want audio to return to the television, you need to remove the dongle from the back of the Switch. This is a little on the tedious side if your Switch dock is tucked away, but it's the only way to enjoy wireless audio on the Switch for now!

