How to share and save content on the App Store

How do you share apps you love with others or save them to your wish list? It's simple!

While the App Store makes it super simple to download any app you want to your iPhone or iPad lickety split, you can also add them to your wishlist so you can download them later, and share them with your friends, families, and colleagues so they can download them too. You can even see other apps like the ones you've already downloaded!

How to find reviews in the App Store for iPhone and iPad

The App Store includes a section of reviews from people that have downloaded and used an app. If you've found something you are interested in, but are not sure you want to invest your hard-earned cash into it, reviews can give you a good sense of how well it works, and how fun or valuable it is to you.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Go to the app you want to read reviews for. Tap Reviews.

How to find reviews in the App Store in iOS 11

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Tap an app for which you'd like to view reviews. Swipe up to scroll down and tap See All next to Ratings & Reviews.

You'll be able to read all of the available reviews for that app. You can also just swipe through the reviews without tapping See All.

How to view related content in the iTunes Store for iPhone and iPad

When you are looking at an app, the App Store shows a section with content that is related to what you are currently looking at. The list is based on other apps the developer has made, the category it is in, and what others have downloaded along with it. If you love an app, you can find other cool content similar to it.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Go the app you'd like. Tap Related.

How to view related content in iOS 11

There is actually no definitive way to view related apps anymore. When you view an app page, scroll to the bottom and there may be a section with more apps from the developer or a section with other apps you might like or both (it all depends on the app you're looking at).

How to bookmark content to buy later in the App Store on iPhone and iPad

If you've found an app that you want to buy, but can't or don't want to do so right away, you can save it for later by adding it to your Wish List. You can only add paid apps to your Wish List, but it is the perfect way to keep track of content you may want to buy later.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Go to the app you want to add to your Wish List. Tap the Share sheet button. It looks like a square with an arrow pointing upward. Tap the Add to Wish List button It looks like a magic wand.

How to view your Wish List in the App Store on iPhone and iPad

Your Wish List is a list of apps you've saved to check out later. The App Store app also automatically keeps a record of any music you previewed or identified using the Siri-based "Shazam" feature. You can find all of it — Wish List, Siri, and Previews — all in the same place.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Tap the Item List button on the top right of the screen. Tap the price to buy the app.

How to remove an item from your Wish List in the App Store on iPhone and iPad

You can remove items from your Wish List, or clear it entirely if you don't want to keep a record of it in the App Store.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Tap the Item List button on the top right of the screen. Tap Edit on the top left to individually remove Wish List items. Tap the item you want to delete. Tap Delete in the top left corner of your screen.

How to share content from the App Store on iPhone and iPad

If you think that your friends and family should be playing your favorite games or using your favorite apps, you can share it all via message, email, Facebook, and more!

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Go to the app you'd like to share. Tap the Share Sheet button on the top right of the screen. It looks like a square with an arrow pointing upward. Tap the method by which you'd like to share the content as you normally would (send a message, email, tap a device for AirDrop, etc.).

How to share content from the App Store in iOS 11

The Share Sheet button has been replaced with a "more" button that's a simple three dots.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Find the app you want to share. Tap the more button next to the app title. It looks like three dots. Tap a sharing option.

