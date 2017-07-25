With iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, you'll be able to invite others to collaborate with you on a document directly in iCloud Drive, and it isn't restricted to Apple apps!

You've been able to share and collaborate on iWork documents for a while, but with iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, you'll be able to share and collaborate on documents in real time, directly through iCloud Drive. With time, third-party apps will be able to take advantage of iCloud Drive invites, as well. Here's how it works.

How to share a document for collaboration in iCloud Drive

You can share a document with someone else that also uses iCloud and the same app. In iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, you can also invite someone to collaborate on those documents without having to open the original app directly.

How to share a document for collaboration in iOS 11

Launch the Files app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap iCloud Drive. Tap the folder for which you would like to select the document. Tap Select in the upper right corner. Tap a document on which you would like to collaborate. Tap Share at the bottom of the screen. Tap Add People in the Share Sheet. Select how you would like to invite others to collaborate. Enter a contact. Tap Send to send the invitation.

How to share a document for collaboration in macOS High Sierra

Launch a Finder window on your Mac. Select iCloud Drive from your sidebar. Open the folder that contains the document you want to collaborate on. Right or Control + click on a document on which you want to collaborate. Click on Share from the drop down menu. Click on Add People. Select how you would like to invite others to collaborate. Enter a contact. Tap Send to send the invitation.

How to adjust permissions for a document in iCloud Drive

You may want to allow some people to make changes to a document, while only allowing others to view the document. You can adjust your permissions per-person or for everyone.

How to adjust permissions for a document in iOS 11

Launch the Files app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap iCloud Drive. Tap the folder containing the desired document. Tap Select in the upper right corner. Tap the document for which you would like to adjust permissions. Tap Share at the bottom of the screen. Tap Show People in the Share Sheet. Tap Share Options to change the permissions for everyone Tap a contact to change the share permission for an individual. Tap the permission settings.

How to adjust permissions for a document in macOS High Sierra

Launch a Finder window on your Mac. Select iCloud Drive from your sidebar. Open the folder that contains the document you want to select. Right- or Control-click on the document for which you want to change permissions. Click on Share from the drop down menu. Click on Show People. Click on Share Options to change the permissions for everyone Select a contact and click on the More icon to change the share permission for an individual. It looks like three white dots. Select the permission settings.

How to remove someone from collaborating in a document in iCloud Drive

If you no longer wish to collaborate with someone on a document, you don't have to open the original app to un-invite collaborators. In iOS 11, you can do so right from iCloud Drive.

How to remove someone from collaborating in a document in iOS 11

Launch the Files app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap iCloud Drive. Tap the folder that contains the document you'd like to modify. Tap Select in the upper right corner. Tap the document you no longer wish to collaborate on. Tap Share at the bottom of the screen. Tap Show People in the Share Sheet. Tap the contact you wish to remove from collaboration. Tap Remove Access. Tap OK.

If you are collaborating on a document with multiple people and would like to remove access for everyone, you can tap Stop Sharing at the bottom of the invite list.

How to remove someone from collaborating in a document in macOS High Sierra

Launch a Finder window on your Mac. Select iCloud Drive from your sidebar. Open the folder that contains the document you want to modify. Right- or Control-click on the document on which you no longer wish to collaborate. Click on Share from the drop down menu. Click on Show People. Select the contact you wish to remove from collaboration. Click on the More button next to the contact. It looks like three white dots. Click on Remove Access. Click on Done.

