So many of us now know that the Oculus Go is a fantastic little piece of stand-alone virtual reality hardware. You don't need a computer and you don't need a phone. It's a portable and closed environment and that's great!

But it you have taken a bunch of screenshots and you want to share them with your friends, you don't have a ton of options. As it stands currently, the default sharing method for the Oculus Go is through Facebook. If you want to show off your Oculus Go adventures and don't want to do it on Facebook, our guide will give you everything you need.

Using a Mac to pull files from your Oculus Go