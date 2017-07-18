How to share pictures and videos in Photos for Mac

Photos for Mac makes it easy to share your pictures and videos in pretty much any way imaginable. Here's how!

Photos for Mac lets you share photos and videos with pretty much any social network and app you can find. Whether you're looking to post something on Facebook, share directly to Macs, iPhones, or iPads with AirDrop, or add to a shared Photo Stream, Photos makes it easy to share with just a couple of clicks.

Here's what you need to know about sharing pictures and video in Photos for Mac.

How to share a single image or video with Photos for Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Find the image or video you want to share and open it. Click on the Share button in the upper right hand corner. Choose the method you'd like to use to share it. Fill out any necessary info and send it on its way!

How to share multiple images and videos at once with Photos for Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Select the images and videos you'd like to share. Select multiples by holding down the command key. Click on the Share button in the top menu bar, it's off to the right. Choose the method you'd like to use to share it. Fill out any necessary info and send it on its way!

How to add someone to a stream with iCloud Photo Sharing and Photos for Mac

iCloud Photo Sharing is a great way to include people in special moments even when they can't be there or remember fun times with friends through the photos you each took. No matter how you use it, it's easy to include someone new in a shared iCloud album.

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on Shared in your side menu. Open the shared stream you'd like to add someone too. Click on the members button in the top right of the menu. It looks like a little man in a circle. Click inside the Invite People box and type the name of the person you'd like to add. If they're in your address book, they should automatically come up. If they aren't, you can enter their email instead of their name. Hit Enter on your keyboard to save changes and send the invite.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments if you have any more questions about sharing pictures and videos using Photos for Mac.