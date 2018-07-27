How to print and share from Photos for iPhone and iPad

Keeping all your pictures and videos in the Photos app is incredibly convenient, but sometimes you just want to share them with others. That's where the Share Sheet comes in!

With it, you can send pictures and videos via AirDrop, iMessage, Mail, iCloud, Twitter, Facebook, and more. You can even use AirPrint to make hard copies of your favorite images. Here's how to get started.

How to share individual photos or videos using Photos on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap on the photo or video you'd like to share. Tap on the Share button in the bottom left corner. It's a square with an upward-pointing arrow. Tap on the method you'd like to use to share it.

Depending on the method you choose, you might be asked if you want to send the photos at their original size, or scaled down to something smaller that'll use less data bandwidth. You may also be asked to trim the video or enter a description.

Just send the photo or video as you would anything else, depending on your chosen method.

How to share multiple photos

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Select in the upper right corner. Tap on the multiple photos and videos you'd like to share. Tap on the Share button in the bottom left corner. It's a square with an upward-pointing arrow. Tap on the method you'd like to use to share them.

How print photos