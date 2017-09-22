Let the whole family use the same iCloud storage plan with iOS 11!

iOS 11 lets you share a storage plan between members of your Family Sharing group on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, so that no one runs out of space. For $9.99 a month, your whole family can share 2TB of storage, so everybody has enough space for photos, documents, and more.

Here's how to share!

Note: You must be on the 200GB plan or higher in order to be able to share storage with family.

How to share iCloud storage with family

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap your name at the top of the screen. Tap Family Sharing. Tap iCloud Storage. Tap Let your Family Know.

If a family member already pays for storage, they'll be given the option to upgrade to your plan. If they don't pay for storage, they'll automatically be added to your plan if they accept the invitation.

