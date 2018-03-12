The announcement that Fortnite Battle Royale will be coming to iOS and Android soon has caused a lot of excitement after all Fortnite is currently the most watched and played game on Twitch right now, so we wanted to make sure you were ready to play as soon as the beta is announced. To play Fortnite you will need to have an Epic Games Account, it allows you to play crossplay by letting you sign in to multiple devices.

Step By Step

Navigate to EpicGames.com from your web browser. Tap the Menu bar in the upper right corner of the web page. Tap the Account icon at the bottom of the list. It looks like a person's shadow. Tap Sign up at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Facebook or Google sign in to sign in through one of those services or enter your name, nickname, email address and a password in the form field. Tick the box to agree to the terms of service. Tap create account. Tap Sign In after you're redirected to the Epic Games sign-in page. After you've signed in, tap Play Free Now! to sign up for the iOS beta.

The next step is to verify your account from the email they send you and you'll be ready to sign up for the iPhone beta.

