Epic Games announced just last week that the extremely popular Fornite: Batte Royale would be coming to iOS, and mobile gamers everywhere started rejoicing. The company started the sign up for the beta this morning, and though it's unclear exactly when you'll be able to play the game, you can sign up for the beta right now!

How to sign up for the Fornite: Battle Royale beta on iPhone

All you need to do to sign up for the beta is to go to the Fornite: Battle Royale website and enter your email address.

NOTE: Due to the popularity of the game, Epic Games is having trouble keeping its site up and running smoothly. You may get a 404 when trying to load its website.

Just because you signed up for the beta, doesn't mean you'll be able to play Fornite: Battle Royal right away. The website clearly states: