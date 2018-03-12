Epic Games announced just last week that the extremely popular Fornite: Batte Royale would be coming to iOS, and mobile gamers everywhere started rejoicing. The company started the sign up for the beta this morning, and though it's unclear exactly when you'll be able to play the game, you can sign up for the beta right now!
How to sign up for the Fornite: Battle Royale beta on iPhone
All you need to do to sign up for the beta is to go to the Fornite: Battle Royale website and enter your email address.
NOTE: Due to the popularity of the game, Epic Games is having trouble keeping its site up and running smoothly. You may get a 404 when trying to load its website.
Just because you signed up for the beta, doesn't mean you'll be able to play Fornite: Battle Royal right away. The website clearly states:
"We will send you an email invitation with a link to download the game from the App Store, as soon as you can play. New invites will roll out as the servers can handle more players. Thanks for your patience!"
In other words, it's a bit of a gamble whether you'll get in on the beta right away or not. What we do know is if you want any chance at all, you need to sign up ASAP.
System requirements
Fornite: Battle Royale will require an internet connection (no surprise there) and you won't be able to play it on some older devices. The game will require iOS 11 and can run on an iPhone SE, iPhone 6S. and any iPhone newer than those models. If you're looking to play on your iPad, you'll need an iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th generation), or an iPad Pro.
Will there be an Android release
For right now it seems the beta is only going to be for iOS. Epic Games states they hope to release an Android version in the next few months.
Are you signing up for the beta?
Did you sign up for the Fortnite: Battle Royale beta? Let us know in the comments down below!