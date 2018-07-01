How to stop Apple Watch from launching now playing

The Now Playing app on the Apple Watch offers quick access to controls for your music and other audio on your Apple devices, particularly your iPhone. But by default, Now Playing pops up automatically, and that can get really annoying, especially if you're trying to keep an eye on a timer and your Apple Watch keeps switching over to Now Playing. I mean, would it kill you to prioritize, Apple Watch? But I digress.

If you're similarly annoyed by the incessancy with which the Now Playing app behaves, there are solutions for keeping it from launching automatically.

How to stop Now Playing from launching on your Apple Watch

Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch. Tap Settings on the list of apps or in the grid view. Tap General. Tap Wake Screen. Tap the switch next to Auto-Launch Audio Apps so it's in the gray "off" position.

How to stop Now Playing from launching on your Apple Watch using your iPhone

Of course, you can also turn off auto-launching audio apps using the Watch app on the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap Wake Screen. Tap the switch next to Auto-Launch Audio Apps so it's in the black "off" position.

Questions?

If you have any questions about keeping Now Playing from auto-launching on your Apple Watch, let us know in the comments.