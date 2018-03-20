You may already be aware of the fact that you're giving third-party apps and services access to some or all of your data when you use Facebook to sign up for them, but did you know your friends are also giving third-party apps and services access to some of your data when they sign up for them? Yep! Here's how Facebook describes this feature :

People on Facebook who can see your info can bring it with them when they use apps. This makes their experience better and more social.

If you're not interested in making your friends' app experiences "better and more social," you can opt out of this data-sharing feature.

Here's how.

How to stop your friends' Facebook apps from collecting your data

Launch Facebook from your Home screen. Tap on the Menu icon at the bottom right. Tap on Settings & Privacy at the bottom. Tap on Account Settings. Tap on Apps near the bottom. Tap on Apps others use. Tap on each item in the list until all of them are unchecked.

This will keep apps and services your friends are using from gaining access to your Facebook data. If you'd like to take things a step further, check out our other guides for protecting your data and privacy on Facebook:

