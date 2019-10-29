The UFC usually has major championship bouts to headline their Pay-Per-View events, but this time things are going to be a little different. Two fighters both have credentials as potentially the baddest battlers working the octagon nowadays. The UFC took the challenge between them to heart, and has created something new to honor their showdown. If you want in, you don't need vicious credentials, or cable TV. You can see this instant classic by streaming UFC 244 Pay-Per-View featuring Masvidal vs. Diaz in the ESPN app.

What is UFC 244?

UFC 244 is the newest major MMA event from the biggest promotion in the sport. UFC 244 will broadcast live on Saturday, Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, so you will need multiple subscriptions and logins to see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims come first at 6:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+ and ESPN2. At 8 p.m., the Prelims are exclusively on ESPN2. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, headlined by Masvidal vs. Diaz.

UFC pay-per-view events are now available exclusively on ESPN+. The streaming sports service is packed with additional UFC content, including regular UFC Fight Night events, Dana White's Contender Series, UFC Post Shows, and exclusive analysis on "Ariel and the Bad Guy". If you aren't sure what is needed so you can watch UFC 244 PPV on ESPN+, here's a breakdown to help.

How much will UFC 244 Pay Per View cost?

New & monthly subscribers can both save over 25% by combining UFC 244 PPV and a one year plan for ESPN+

New subscribers and current subscribers on monthly plans can choose a special offer with months of sports to enjoy. The deal combines an annual subscription to ESPN+, which usually costs $49.99 a year, with UFC 244 PPV for $79.98. This gives new and monthly subscribers a big savings on this sports streaming service compared to the regular prices. That subscription gives you a full year of live UFC Fight Nights, Top Rank Boxing cards, MLB, NHL, MLS, College Football, and so much more.

How to order UFC 244 Pay-Per-View

If you already subscribe to ESPN+, you can buy UFC 244 PPV Main Event on the streaming devices you use to watch all the action too. This feature is available on the ESPN app for TV platforms, and only takes a few taps on your remote.

For new subscribers, ESPN makes it easy to buy UFC 244 PPV on the event page of ESPN+. Just create an account and purchase this event on your computer. Then login with that account on a streaming device to activate the PPV in the ESPN app.

Both new and existing subscribers should buy UFC 244 early if they can. ESPN+ has shown that they can handle a rush of late orders, but you don't want to miss part of the event waiting to pick a new password or your purchase to process. It is quick and easy to sign up now and then sign in on your devices before the event. Take care of this ahead of time, and you can focus on the fights and the snacks when Saturday night hits!

UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz — The Main Event Preview