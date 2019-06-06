A beta is a version of something that someone considers to be not finished yet. Companies prefer to beta test their things, in Apple's case — software, in order to have more people "out in the wild" testing the product and finding things that are wrong with it. Apple doesn't log your device activities, so it's important to let the company know when something isn't working as expected or crashes. For Apple, you can submit your feedback (internally known as a "radar") through a convenient app on your iPhone or iPad (which appears automatically when you install a beta), and directly from the Feedback Assistant portal on the web.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





If you've found a bug or have a suggestion for something that could make Apple's operating systems better, please submit your feedback as often as you like. Here's how.

How to file a radar on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Launch the Feedback Assistant app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Sign in with your Apple ID (if this is a developer beta, be sure to sign in with your developer account credentials). Tap New Feedback. Select the Category you want to send feedback for: iOS & iPadOS

tvOS

Accessory Certification & Development

Developer Tools

Enterprise & Education

Web Services & SDKs

watchOS Fill out the basic information, including a descriptive title, where you're seeing the issue, and the type of feedback you're reporting. Enter specific details and description about your issue, the steps to take to reproduce the issue, and upload any screenshots or videos you can provide. Remember: The more details you include, the better. Tap Submit to submit your feedback to Apple.

You probably won't hear back from Apple's tech support other than to let you know that your feedback ticket has been closed, either because it was a duplicate or because the issue was resolved.

How to file a radar on Mac

If you come across an issue running a beta of macOS, you'll need to use Apple's Feedback Assistance portal on the web, but you can also file radars for other operating systems and categories.

Navigate to Apple's Feedback Assistant portal in your web browser. Sign in with your Apple ID (if this is a developer beta, be sure to sign in with your developer account credentials). Click on the New message icon in the Feedback bar. Select the Category you want to send feedback for: iOS & iPadOS

macOS

tvOS

Accessory Certification & Development

Developer Tools

Enterprise & Education

Web Services & SDKs

watchOS Fill out the basic information, including a descriptive title, where you're seeing the issue, and the type of feedback you're reporting. Enter specific details and description about your issue, the steps to take to reproduce the issue, and upload any screenshots or videos you can provide. Remember: The more details you include, the better. Click Send to submit your feedback to Apple.

How to add information to an open radar

If you discover more information you think could help Apple's tech team troubleshoot the issue of a bug you've reported, you can add more information at any time until the feedback ticket is closed.

You can add information to a radar on the web or from the Feedback Assistant app. Once logged in with your account credentials:

Select the feedback ticket you want to add information to. Select Add more information. On iPhone, you'll need to scroll to the bottom of the ticket. Add the information to the text field. Select Send to send the additional information to Apple.

How to view the status of your radar

You may be wondering whether Apple ever got around to fixing the issue you had. Usually, you'll get a notification when an issue is resolved or if a tech member has identified it as a duplicate, but you can always check for status updates on your own.

You can check the status of a radar on the web or from the Feedback Assistant app. Once logged in with your account credentials you can select the feedback ticket to see it's current status.