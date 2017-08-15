How to switch between Apple Watches

Here's what you need to know about switching between multiple Apple Watches.

While many people purchase only one Apple Watch and use it for everything from notifications to fitness tracking, some people might elect to use multiple watches for different tasks or occasions.

Here's how you set up and switch between multiple Apple Watches with your iPhone.

How to pair another Apple Watch to your iPhone

Luckily, setting up a second watch to use with your iPhone is just a matter of pairing it like you did you first watch.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on My Watch if you're not already in that tab. Tap on your existing watch at the top of the screen. Tap Pair New Watch. Pair your new Apple Watch. Note that you can either set up your watch as new, or use a backup of your existing Apple Watch.

How to automatically switch between Apple Watches

Once you have your additional watch paired to your iPhone, switching between watches is fairly easy. If you've turned on Auto Switch.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on My Watch if you're not already in that tab. Tap on your Apple Watch at the top of the screen. Turn the switch next to Auto Switch to the green 'on' position.

From there, all you need to do to switch between Apple Watches is take one off, put the other one on, and raise your wrist to wake the screen. Note that all of your paired Apple Watches share activity data, so you won't need to worry about losing any of that when switching between watches.

How to manually switch between Apple Watches

If you want, you can also switch between Apple Watches manually.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on My Watch if you're not already in that tab. Tap on your Apple Watch at the top of the screen. Tap on the other Apple Watch that you want to use. An orange circle with a white checkmark will appear next to your chosen Apple Watch.

