Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN apps in a folder on the Pixel 4Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

With 24/7 access to Marvel, Star Wars, all of your favorite old-school Disney movies, and even exclusive originals, it's no surprise that Disney+ is as popular as it is. Disney's all-new streaming service is an incredible deal for just $7/month, but if you want to get even more bang for your buck, the $13/month bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is where it's at. If you signed up for the basic Disney+ service but want to switch your account to the coveted bundle, here's what you need to do.

Products used in this guide

  • So much to stream: Disney+ (From $7/month at Disney)

How to switch from Disney+ to the Disney bundle with Hulu and ESPN

  1. Log in to your Disney+ account on your computer.
  2. Hover your mouse over your profile icon.

  3. Click Account.

    Disney+ website homepageSource: Android Central

  4. Click Switch to Disney bundle.

    Disney+ account settingsSource: Android Central

  5. Enter your credit card information or pay with PayPal.

  6. Click Agree & Subscribe.

    Disney+ bundle sign up pageSource: Android Central

Once this is done, you're ready to start streaming on all three services. Just to make sure everything is up and running as it should be, here's what to do.

  1. On the confirmation page, after switching to the bundle, click Hulu.
  2. Enter your email and password.
  3. Click Continue.
  4. Click Start Watching Hulu.

Disney+ bundle sign up confirmationHulu log in pageHulu log in successfulSource: Android Central

As for logging into your ESPN+ profile, the process is exactly the same. Just to be crystal clear, though, here's what it looks like.

  1. On the confirmation page after switching to the bundle, click ESPN+.

  2. Click Sign Up Now.

    Disney+ bundle sign up confirmationESPN websiteSource: Android Central

  3. Click Log in at the bottom of the page.

  4. Click Stream Now.

    ESPN+ log in pageESPN+ log in confirmation pageSource: Android Central

Truth be told, the process for switching is about as simple as can be and takes just a couple of minutes out of your day. The email and password you use for Disney+ are the same ones you'll use for logging into Hulu and ESPN+, making the whole experience very streamlined.

Our top equipment picks

The bundle makes it better

Disney+

So much to watch, especially with the Disney bundle.

On its own, Disney+ is an incredible streaming service. However, the real magic lies with the bundle — including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13/month. That's a heap of content for the same price as Netflix's Standard plan, making Disney's bundle one of the best streaming values out there.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.