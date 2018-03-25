Samsungs latest, the Galaxy S9, is a rather iterative update from its predecessor and if, as a Galaxy user, that doesn't have you jazzed and excited to get the next best thing, then your eyes may be wandering. And not just to other Android phones, but even further... over the fence...
If you're considering switching to iPhone from your Samsung Galaxy phone, then here are a few things to consider while you consider.
iPhone buyers guide
Once you've made up your mind to switch to iPhone, you might still be wondering which iPhone exactly you should switch to. iPhone X is the best of the best, while the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus hold their own quite well in this generation, now featuring wireless charging and wonderful cameras.
Once you know what you're getting, you can head on over to Apple or your local big box or carrier store to place your order.
How to transfer your data from Android to iPhone
iPhone works great with all Google services right out of the box. You can sign into your Google account at the system level, and download almost all of Google's major apps right from the App Store. That means you can pretty much get up and running, and keep going right from where you left off, incredibly quickly and easily.
Apple also makes the Move to iOS app, to help you transfer over any other data you might have.
iPhone user guide
If you haven't used iOS in a while, or ever at all, it's really easy to pick up. If you want to get going even faster, though, we have everything you need to know.
Any questions?
If you're still weighing your options, make sure you check out our iPhone forums or ask in the comments below. No matter what replacement phone you ultimately decide on, I hope you love it!