Samsungs latest, the Galaxy S9, is a rather iterative update from its predecessor and if, as a Galaxy user, that doesn't have you jazzed and excited to get the next best thing, then your eyes may be wandering. And not just to other Android phones, but even further... over the fence... If you're considering switching to iPhone from your Samsung Galaxy phone, then here are a few things to consider while you consider.

iPhone works great with all Google services right out of the box. You can sign into your Google account at the system level, and download almost all of Google's major apps right from the App Store. That means you can pretty much get up and running, and keep going right from where you left off, incredibly quickly and easily. Apple also makes the Move to iOS app, to help you transfer over any other data you might have.