In tvOS 11, you can sync your Home screen across all Apple TV devices signed in with the same iCloud account, even if they're not on the same network, thanks to One Home Screen.

iMore Managing Editor, Serenity Caldwell, once wrote about how she wished she could back up (and restore) her Apple TV. As of tvOS 11, her wishes have mostly come true thanks to the Home screen sync feature, One Home Screen.

Apple TV connects most of your content in iCloud - movies, TV shows, app purchases, podcasts, music, etc. - but until tvOS 11, you had to download and install apps one-by-one if you had to restore your Apple TV. With One Home Screen, you can simply sign into iCloud and everything on one Home Screen will automatically sync to all Apple TV devices. Here's how to enable it.

How to enable One Home Screen on Apple TV

One Home Screen is found in the accounts section of your Settings on Apple TV.

Launch Settings on Apple TV. Click on Accounts. Click on iCloud. Sign in if you're not already. Click on One Home Screen to turn it on.

How to disable One Home Screen on Apple TV

If you don't want to sync the apps and games on your Home screen across all of your Apple TV devices, you can disable the feature.

Launch Settings on Apple TV. Click on Accounts. Click on iCloud. Click on One Home Screen to turn it off.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to use One Home Screen on Apple TV? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.