I have a certain fondness for selfies — I find they're a great way to snap quick facial expressions you don't have an emoji for, or show off something awesome you found. The iPhone X is Apple's best smartphone yet for great selfies, thanks to its front-facing TrueDepth camera, which lets you take selfies with actual depth to them, simulating the bokeh-style effect of DSLR cameras. I took the iPhone X on my honeymoon — the perfect place to test Apple's selfie prowess — and came back with some tips on how to shoot great Portrait Lighting selfies (as well as what to avoid). What is Portrait mode?

How to take selfies in Portrait mode

Best tips for shooting selfies What is Portrait mode? First introduced for the rear camera system with iPhone 7 Plus, Portrait mode separates the foreground, subject, and background of an image, and adds an artificial "bokeh"-style blur to the foreground and background to isolate the subject.

Portrait mode also includes optional lighting effects, called Portrait Lighting, which allow you to artificially light the subject to give them more definition. The iPhone X has Portrait mode for the rear telephoto camera, but thanks to the TrueDepth front camera system, it also lets users take Portrait selfies. Unlike the rear camera system, the front-facing camera doesn't have multiple physical camera lenses; instead, it uses sensors from the TrueDepth system to measure a precise depth map. How to take selfies in Portrait mode Open the Camera app. Swipe over to the Portrait setting. Tap the Camera Swap button to switch to the front-facing camera. Choose a Portrait Lighting effect: Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, or Stage Mono. Pay attention to the Camera app's prompts (either "More light required," "Flash may help," "Place subject within 8 feet," or "Move farther away") and follow the instructions to properly line up the shot. Once you've met the camera's needs, you'll see the banner at the bottom turn yellow. Note: You can still shoot in Portrait mode even if the banner doesn't turn yellow — you just won't get depth or lighting effects. Press the shutter button to take your photo.

Best tips for shooting selfies with iPhone X Perhaps "selfie" isn't the first word that came to mind when deciding to purchase a $1000 smartphone, but regardless of that fact, your iPhone X has an excellent front-facing camera.

The trick, of course, is getting the most out of it — especially if you're someone who doesn't usually take selfies. 1. Shoot in Portrait mode By default, the iPhone X will shoot primarily with its 12-megapixel front-facing camera — no extra depth magic included. And while you might get a perfectly serviceable Live Photo selfie, it likely won't look nearly as good as shooting in Portrait mode. So first and foremost: If you want great selfies, switch to Portrait mode. (But be aware that you're giving up the possibility of a Live Photo to do so.) 2. Shoot slightly upward and angled Here's the thing: If you shoot a picture of yourself from below, all you're going to get is a very up close and personal view of your nostrils, double-chin-that-doesn't-exist-anywhere-but-this-angle, and droopy eyelids. Just don't do it.

Likewise, if you aim too high, you end up looking like an early-2000s MySpace hipster — not only is the style out of date, but folks, trust me. No one can do this pose without either looking like a murderer (eyebrows in normal position) or eternally surprised (eyebrows way up above normal) with their forehead full of wrinkles. It's not a good look. So here's the trick for getting the magic selfie angle: Hold your arm with phone in it out in front of your chest, so that you're making a 90-degree angle between your torso and arm. Move it about 15 degrees to the side (so your hand lines up with your shoulder), and up about 5-10 degrees (so that the background shifts a little and you get an ever-so-slight glimpse of the top of your head). There you go. Hand choice is largely preference — I like using my left, others prefer shooting their right side. Whatever floats your boat.

Trying to include multiple people? Selfie sticks aren't the worst way to go here, but you can also usually get away with angling closer to 25 degrees away from your torso, to include people next to you. 3. Adjust the brightness By default, front-facing Portrait mode will try to illuminate you when taking a photo. As a result, you (and your background) might end up a little blown out after the initial light reading. While I've seen less of this as I've used the iPhone X more often, if you run into an over-exposed scene when trying to take a selfie, I have two options for you: Adjust the brightness slider (looks like a sun) downward to dim the overall brightness. Switch modes to Photo and back again to reset Portrait mode's light metering. 4. Snap your photos with the volume button (or a remote shutter) The iPhone X's up volume button also doubles as a shutter button in the Camera app: It's perfectly placed to receive a thumb (left hand) or index finger (right hand) when your arm is extended. Press the top volume button to shoot the photo instead of trying to gingerly grasp the bottom of the phone and hit the virtual button, all while worrying about dropping that double-sided glass.

Because Portrait mode doesn't yet support Burst mode, you can also use an old trick to take even steadier images: With the camera app open, hold down the up volume button while you frame; when you're ready to take the photo, release it. This way you won't get a slight camera shake when snapping your selfie. (Even better: Use a tiny tripod and a Bluetooth remote shutter.) 5. Use Retina Flash and Portrait Lighting for better looks