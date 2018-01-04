Have you ever been scrolling through your Facebook or Insta timeline, and you see someone with one of those videos that combines a second of each day for a year, and then they have this super cool, totally not-boring compilation of their life?
While there are a few apps available out there to do exactly that, 1 Second Daily allows you to capture a brief moment (around a second or so) of your daily life and edit it into a larger, more epic conglomeration of your entire year!
The steps are simple:
- Tap a date to select it.
- Hit the camera to record your second or choose a video from your camera roll.
- To create a video diary, you tap the clacker.
You can choose to record a bit of a longer video with the app, but keep in mind that you'll only be able to salvage only a second of the video.
Another option 1 Second Daily gives is to upload a photo in lieu of a video: if you forgot to record something but snapped a selfie, it might be better to add that into your final product rather than have a blank space/miss a day.
Of course there are other apps that do similar things: 1 Second Everyday notes that "life is made of seconds" and combines your entire year into a stylish, hip montage. DailySnap functions more like social media, claiming that "Every day you can capture only one snap in each story. A story for your body's transforms, for traveling, for beard growth, for your dog or hamster."
Regardless of the app you choose, the results are typically the same, and you'll end up with a picturesque montage of your 2018 that'll have your reminiscing for hours.
Er, I mean 365 seconds…
I want to thank you all for being on this crazy journey with me! Shoutout to my long time peeps, my new peeps, and most of all, my patrons! You all mean so much to me! I wouldnt be here doing what I love without you! Thought I would sum up a 2017 compilation of 1 second of all my YouTube videos I created this year since I already did a #2017bestnine for my paintings! Not only did my style develop but my video editing skills did too! I hope to be able to make better quality art videos in 2018 by investing in better equipment and hopefully a new laptop that can support the editing programs! (So I don't have to mooch off of beeb's laptop every week. Hehehe see you all in 2018! 💕 . . . . #2017 #youtube #youtubevid #artvideo #speedpaint #speeddraw #art #artistatwork #artprogress #artgoals #instaart #linework #supportlivingartists #artistsoninstagram #1secondeveryday
My 2017 family video is linked in my profile. This was the year we lived by the beach, had a new baby, started ballet, and yelled "woo!" a lot. I am hoping the woo spills over into 2018... // I use the 1 second everyday app to make these videos, and it's the EASIEST way for tech-amateurs to capture memories on video. I don't even do it everyday, so it's not a stressful project. Every few weeks, I'll just steal clips from videos I already have on my phone. I take artsy shots every now and then, but most of the videos are just everyday life. #teamrussum #russumquiver #russumsbythesea #1secondeveryday
What do you think?
Are you a big fan of capturing the world around you in this way? Would your prefer to do something else to document your year? Or do you think shooting videos and taking pictures everyday is silly and a waste of time?
Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
