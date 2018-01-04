Have you ever been scrolling through your Facebook or Insta timeline, and you see someone with one of those videos that combines a second of each day for a year, and then they have this super cool, totally not-boring compilation of their life?

While there are a few apps available out there to do exactly that, 1 Second Daily allows you to capture a brief moment (around a second or so) of your daily life and edit it into a larger, more epic conglomeration of your entire year!

The steps are simple:

Tap a date to select it. Hit the camera to record your second or choose a video from your camera roll. To create a video diary, you tap the clacker.

You can choose to record a bit of a longer video with the app, but keep in mind that you'll only be able to salvage only a second of the video.

Another option 1 Second Daily gives is to upload a photo in lieu of a video: if you forgot to record something but snapped a selfie, it might be better to add that into your final product rather than have a blank space/miss a day.