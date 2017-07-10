You can take a Live Photo of your nephew making that adorable face the next time you video chat him in macOS High Sierra.

Apple is adding support for taking Live Photos while you're having a FaceTime video chat with friends and family in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. This fun little feature makes it possible for you to grab that memorable shot of the cat running across the camera while Grandma is taking a sip of her lemonade. Oh, the hilarity. So the next time you want to share a Live Photo of your impromptu FaceTime chat with someone, make sure you're set up and ready and then let the good times roll.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to enable others to take a Live Photo of you during a FaceTime video chat

In order for someone else to take a Live Photo of you while you're having a FaceTime video chat, you'll need to enable it. It's off by default. If you want to take a Live Photo of someone else, send these instructions over so everyone can enable it.

How to enable Live Photos for FaceTime video chats on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap FaceTime. Toggle the FaceTime Live Photos switch on.

How to enable Live Photos for FaceTime video chats on Mac

Launch FaceTime on your Mac. Click on the FaceTime App menu in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on Preferences. Tick the box for Allow Live Photos to be captured during Video calls.

You've now enabled the ability for others to take Live Photos of you during FaceTime video chats.

How to take a Live Photo of a FaceTime video chat on your iPhone, iPad and Mac

If the person on the other line has enabled the Live Photo feature, you'll see a camera button during your FaceTime call right on the screen. On Mac, hover your cursor over the FaceTime window to call up the button.

When you're ready, just click or tap on the camera button. The photo will automatically save in your Photos app, whether you're using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Go to your Photos app and look for recently taken photos. It'll be there, ready for you to edit and send to your friends and family.

How to tell if someone has taken a Live Photo of you while using FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad and Mac

If you're worried that someone is going to take a Live Photo of you while your FaceTime chatting without you knowing about it, don't. When you take a Live Photo, the person on the other end will get a notification right in the FaceTime screen that reads A FaceTime Live Photo of you was taken.

Screenshots, on the other hand. That's a different story.

How to disable allowing Live Photos of you during FaceTime video chats on your iPhone, iPad and Mac

If you've had a Live Photo taken of you one too many times and just don't want your friends and family to be able to do that anymore, you can disable the feature so no one can do so ever again ... unless you re-enable it, of course.

How to disable Live Photos for FaceTime video chats on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap FaceTime. Toggle the FaceTime Live Photos switch off.

How to disable Live Photos for FaceTime video chats on Mac

Launch FaceTime on your Mac. Click on the FaceTime App menu in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on Preferences. Untick the box for Allow Live Photos to be captured during Video calls.

From now on, others won't be able to take Live Photos of you. They won't even see the camera button when they FaceTime video chat with you.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to enable or disable the ability to take Live Photos during a FaceTime video call, or how to take a Live Photo? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.