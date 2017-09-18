Make your iPhone and iPad your own by changing the screen's wallpaper and much more.

iOS 11 wallpaper options!

With every new iOS update, there are new wallpaper options! Here are the newest and coolest from iOS 11.

While you can't completely change the look and feel of your iPhone or iPad, you can give it a customized wallpaper for your Lock and Home screens.

That wallpaper can be a still image from Apple's own collection or your Photo Library, but you can also use Live Photos (on an iPhone), and choose whether to have that wallpaper remain still, or change perspective as you move your phone around. Here's how to go about it!

How to pick your wallpaper for iPhone and iPad

Changing your wallpaper is easy — you just have pick the right image!

Launch the Settings app from your iPhone or iPad Home screen. Tap on Wallpaper. Tap on Choose a New Wallpaper. You can choose from Apple's stock imagery, or your own library. Tap the type of wallpaper you would like to use: Dynamic : An image from Apple's stock photo library with effects that fade into view and react to your iPhone's movement.

: An image from Apple's stock photo library with effects that fade into view and react to your iPhone's movement. Still : A still image from Apple's stock photo library.

: A still image from Apple's stock photo library. Live : A Live Photo from Apple's stock photo library that animates after a firm press (iPhone 6s or later).

: A Live Photo from Apple's stock photo library that animates after a firm press (iPhone 6s or later). Photo Library: An image (or Live Photo) from your personal photo library. Select your new wallpaper to enter Preview mode. In Preview mode, you can choose how you want your image to be displayed. Tap the option of your choice: Still : This displays the chosen still image as your wallpaper.

: This displays the chosen still image as your wallpaper. Perspective : Your still image will change perspective slightly as you move the screen. (If you're prone to motion sickness, don't use this setting.)

: Your still image will change perspective slightly as you move the screen. (If you're prone to motion sickness, don't use this setting.) Live Photo: If you've chosen a Live Photo image, this option will let you animate the image after a firm press (iPhone 6s or later). Tap Set. Tap the option of your choice: Set Lock Screen

Set Home Screen

Both

Upon returning to the Home screen, you'll be able to see your new wallpaper in its full glory.

How to adjust your wallpaper for iPhone and iPad

Like your current wallpaper but want to tweak its settings? It's a simple process.

Launch the Settings app from your iPhone or iPad Home screen. Tap on Wallpaper. Tap on one of your current wallpaper images to enter Preview mode. In Preview mode, you can change how you want your image to be displayed. Tap the option of your choice: Still : This displays the chosen still image as your wallpaper.

: This displays the chosen still image as your wallpaper. Perspective : Your still image will change perspective slightly as you move the screen. (If you're prone to motion sickness, don't use this setting.)

: Your still image will change perspective slightly as you move the screen. (If you're prone to motion sickness, don't use this setting.) Live Photo: If you've chosen a Live Photo image, this option will let you animate the image after a firm press (iPhone 6s or later). Tap Set.

How to change the wallpaper directly from the Photos app

Took a great image that you want to turn into your wallpaper? You don't have to pop into Settings to make it happen — you can do it directly from the Photos app.

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap the image you wish to use. Tap on the Share button. Swipe left and select Use as Wallpaper to enter Preview mode. Position and zoom the image accordingly. Tap the option of your choice: Still : This displays the chosen still image as your wallpaper.

: This displays the chosen still image as your wallpaper. Perspective : Your still image will change perspective slightly as you move the screen. (If you're prone to motion sickness, don't use this setting.)

: Your still image will change perspective slightly as you move the screen. (If you're prone to motion sickness, don't use this setting.) Live Photo: If you've chosen a Live Photo image, this option will let you animate the image after a firm press (iPhone 6s or later). Tap Set. Tap the option of your choice: Set Lock Screen

Set Home Screen

Both

