Filters were once used to try and salvage the often-poor images captured by iPhone cameras. Now that iPhones have good cameras, filters are simply a way to have some fun!

The Photos app for iPhone and iPad offers filters — including mono, tonal, noir, fade, chrome, process, transfer, and instant — for whenever you want to change the mood.

How to use filters in Photos for iPhone and iPad

Filters are handy when you want to salvage an image or a photo that didn't turn out the way you'd hoped, or you want to change the mood and go for a special effect.

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap on the photo you want to filter. Tap the Edit button along the top right of the screen. Tap the Filters button in the bottom menu. Tap on the filter you want to apply. Tap Done.

If, after some experimentation, you decide you want more from your filters than the built-in ones have to offer, there are several really good alternatives in the App Store like VSCO, LINE Camera, and of course everyone's favorite, Instagram!

