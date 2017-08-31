How do you back up your Apple Watch? Automatically!

Apple offers automatic backup services for most of its devices these days, and your Apple Watch is no exception. Here's how the Apple Watch syncs your important data, and how you can force it to trigger a backup.

How Apple Watch backups work

Whenever your Watch is connected your iPhone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, it automatically syncs your latest Health, Workout, Activity, and app data; this information then gets bundled as an Apple Watch backup into your iPhone's iCloud or encrypted iTunes backup, depending on how you choose to safeguard your phone.

Note: If you use unencrypted iTunes backups to back up your iPhone, you'll lose out on saving any Health data — make sure you're backing up via iCloud or an encrypted iTunes backup!

As such, what you might think of as a backup is really more of a "sync" — the Apple Watch syncs to your iPhone, where its information is then siloed into a Watch backup file. This is also why you can't force a manual Apple Watch backup in the same way you can press "Back Up Now" for the iPhone's iCloud backup service; since your Apple Watch is constantly syncing even when it's not connected to Wi-Fi, you don't need to manually sync it.

What will my iPhone sync?

According to Apple's backup support document, here's the information that your Apple Watch regularly syncs to your iPhone:

App-specific data (for built-in apps) and settings (for built-in and third-party apps). For example, Maps, distance, and units and your settings for Mail, Calendar, Stocks and weather.

App layout on the Home screen

Clock face settings, including your current watch face, customizations, and order

Dock settings, including the order and available apps

General system settings, such as your watch face, brightness, sound, and haptic settings

Health and Fitness data, such as history, achievements, Workout and Activity calibration data from your Apple Watch, and user-entered data (To back up Health and Fitness data, you need to use iCloud or an encrypted iTunes backup.)

Notification settings

Playlists synced to your Apple Watch

Synced photo album (To see which album syncs, open the Apple Watch app, tap the My Watch tab, then tap Photos > Synced Album.)

Time Zone

What won't my iPhone sync?

In general, the Apple Watch won't sync anything to your iPhone that might pose a security issue. Specifically, that includes the following:

Bluetooth pairings

Credit or debit cards used for Apple Pay on your Apple Watch

Passcode for your Apple Watch

As such, if you need to unpair and re-pair your Apple Watch — either as a troubleshooting measure, to force a sync, or to switch to a new iPhone — you'll need to re-pair your non-W1 Bluetooth accessories, re-enter your Apple Pay cards, and set up your passcode again.

How often does my iPhone sync to my Apple Watch?

It's a similar cycle to that of services like iCloud Photo Library and the like — any time your devices are within range, it feeds a steady stream of data between the two. Unlike most of iCloud's services, however, the Apple Watch can use either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi; as such, if you've hiked out into the wilderness with your watch and your iPhone, you can still sync your Activity data without a hotspot present (assuming the Bluetooth connection is strong enough).

Does my Watch backup live locally on my iPhone or in iCloud?

When you initially sync data between your Watch and iPhone, that information lives locally on your iPhone. When you back up your iPhone, your Watch backup will then save to either iCloud or iTunes, depending on the backup type you employ.

As such, even if you lose your iPhone, as long as you've backed it up recently and have access to your Apple ID, you can restore your Apple Watch with little to no loss of information.

Can my Apple Watch save data even when it's not connected to my iPhone?

Yup! Whether you're going running sans iPhone or you've decided to take a weekend camping trip solely with your Apple Watch, whatever exercise and health data you create while away will save locally to your Apple Watch until you're once again in range of your iPhone. We don't have an official answer on exactly how many days your Apple Watch can go without needing to sync, but we're looking into it.

So if the Apple Watch just syncs data to iPhone, what's an Apple Watch backup?

When you sync data from your Apple Watch to your iPhone, it doesn't just end up in the random free-floating package of an iPhone backup — iOS puts this data in a specially-labeled Apple Watch container. As a result, if you ever have to un-pair and re-pair your Apple Watch, or you upgrade to a new Apple Watch, you'll be able to use that data to restore it to its former self.

Where this differs from other backups is that you'll need the original iPhone you paired it with (or a new iPhone restored from your old iPhone's backup) if you want to access your Apple Watch's information — you can't just restore directly from iCloud. (Maybe next year with watchOS 5.)

Can I send my Watch backup to my friend's iPhone?

Nope: As we mentioned above, your Watch backup is intrinsically tied to your iPhone and its backup, so you can't send your Watch's data to your friend's iPhone.

That said, there is a way to move Watch data from an old iPhone to a new one: If your new iPhone gets restored from your old iPhone's backup, you can restore your watch from a backup when you re-pair it without a problem.

How to pair your Apple Watch with a new iPhone

How to manually back up your Apple Watch

As mentioned above, there's no "Back up" button in the Watch app to manually sync your Apple Watch, largely because you don't need it. But if you're upgrading to a new Apple Watch (or switching to a new iPhone) and want to make sure every last bit of data has been synced, you can do so by un-pairing your Apple Watch when both it and your iPhone are connected. This will trigger one last sync with your iPhone before wiping your Apple Watch to factory defaults.

Note: Because you can't use your current Apple Watch while it's unpaired from your iPhone, we recommend waiting until you have both your old and new iPhone (or old and new Apple Watch) in hand before starting this process.

Go to the Apple Watch app on your old iPhone. Tap your active watch at the top of the My Watch screen. Tap the info button to the right of your current watch. Select Unpair Apple Watch. Confirm the process by pressing Unpair [watch name]. Disable Activation Lock by entering your Apple ID password and pressing Unpair. Your watch will now begin backing up your watch's latest data to your iPhone. Once it's finished, it will unpair itself from your current iPhone, delete all active Bluetooth accessory pairings, remove any Apple Pay cards used on Apple Watch, and wipe the passcode. Finally, your watch will restore itself to Apple's factory settings.

Any other questions?

Still curious about Apple Watch and backups? Give us a shout if you have any other questions and we'll try to answer them.