Thanks to Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, you can quickly and easily set alarms, start timers, use the stopwatch, and check the world clock all by talking to your iPhone or iPad.

How to view the time in any city with Siri

The Clock app on iPhone and iPad can help you keep track of the time all around the world. That's incredibly convenient if you want to keep track of multiple relatives... or offices. If you just want to know what time it is somewhere in the world, though, Apple's virtual assistant, Siri is even more convenient!

Say Hey Siri or press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad or say to activate Siri. Say something like "What time is it in Florence, Italy?" Siri should automatically give you the time. Tap the clock widget within Siri in order to automatically be taken to the Clock app if you'd like. If you're done, just press the Home button to continue using your iPhone or iPad.

How to set an alarm with Siri

Say Hey Siri or press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "Wake me up in 30 minutes," or "Wake me up on weekdays at 8am," or even just "Set an alarm for 8 a.m." Siri should confirm your alarm has been set.

How to edit a current alarm with Siri

Some may argue that nothing is worse than getting out of bed any earlier than you have to. Luckily, Siri makes it super simple to edit your existing alarms. All you've got to do is ask and Siri can do all the heavy lifting for you!

Say Hey Siri or press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "Change my 6:30 a.m. alarm to 6 a.m." If you have more than one alarm matching your description, Siri should ask you to confirm what alarm you mean — this can happen if you have a one-off alarm and a recurring alarm for the same time. Make your selection and Siri should confirm the new time.

How to delete an alarm with Siri

Apple's virtual personal assistant, Siri, can set any alarm you ask for. But after a while all those alarms can pile up. Luckily, what Siri sets, Siri can also delete — either one at a time or all at once. That makes Siri super efficient at keeping you super efficient!

Say Hey Siri or press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "Delete my 7 a.m. alarm." If Siri finds more than one alarm for that time, you'll be asked to confirm which one you'd like to delete.

How to delete all alarms with Siri

Say Hey Siri or press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say "Delete all my alarms." Say "yes" to confirm to Siri that you do indeed wish to eradicate all the alarms.

How to set a timer with Siri

Tapping into the Clock app on your iPhone or iPad, hitting the Timer tab, and then setting a countdown is a lot of first-world work. Luckily, Apple's personal virtual assistant, Siri makes it a breeze. Just say how long you want to time something for, and so it shall be timed!

Say Hey Siri or hold down the Home button on your iPhone or iPad to activate Siri. Say something like "Set a timer for 20 minutes." Siri should confirm that the timer was created and started. To view the timer inside the Clock app, just tap on the countdown within Siri.

Once you've set your timer with Siri, you can press the Home button to return to the Home screen and use your iPhone or iPad like normal. When your timer is up, an alarm will go off letting you know!

