How to rotate, crop, and straighten in Photos for iPhone and iPad

Most of us don't frame every photo perfectly when we shoot it. That's why Apple provides editing tools right inside the Photos app that let you straighten, rotate, crop, and even change the aspect ratio of your pictures simply and easily.

That way, you get your photos and you get them framed just the way you want them. Here's how to do it!

How to rotate in Photos for iPhone and iPad

Rotating is especially useful when you accidentally take a photo without the camera being in the right orientation.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Find the photo that you'd like to rotate and tap on it to open it. Tap Edit on the top right of your screen. Tap on the crop button in the bottom menu. Tap on the rotate button on the bottom left. It's a box with a curved arrow. Keep tapping it until the photo is rotated the way you'd like. Tap the Done button.

How to straighten in Photos for iPhone and iPad

Sometimes you've taken a bit of a wonky photo, but that's ok. You can use the crop tool and straighten everything out.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Find the photo that you'd like to rotate and tap on it to open it. Tap Edit on the top right of your screen. Tap on the crop icon in the bottom navigation. iOS will smartly adjust the photo to where it thinks the crop should be. Drag your finger on the dial to change the crop or don't think it's right, Once you find a crop you're happy with, tap on Done in the bottom right.

If you ever want to go back to the original photo, just tap on Reset underneath the dial to remove any crop iOS or you made.

How to crop a picture with the Photos app for iPhone and iPad

If you've ever taken a great photo only to realize an unsightly object in the background, you already understand the need to be able to crop photos down.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Find the photo that you'd like to rotate and tap on it to open it. Tap Edit on the top right of your screen. Tap on the crop button in the bottom menu. Tap and drag the corners of the photo until you're satisfied with the crop. Tap Done in the bottom menu.

How to change the aspect ratio in Photos for iPhone and iPad

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Find the photo that you'd like to rotate and tap on it to open it. Tap Edit on the top right of your screen. Tap on the crop icon in the bottom menu. Tap on the aspect ratio button on the lower right of the screen. Tap on the ratio you'd like to use. Drag your finger on the dial to center the photo how you'd like it. Tap on Done in the bottom right hand corner when you're happy with the image.

Any questions?

Sound off in the comments below.