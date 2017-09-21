How do you change your Home screen wallpaper, move apps around, create folders, and otherwise make it your own? Like this!

Even though you don't spend a lot of time on the Home screen for iPhone and iPad, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take some time to make it your own, including switching up the wallpaper. You can also organize it up to make your apps easier to find, either by moving them around or by creating and putting them into folders.

Already know how to customize but looking for tips on getting around?

How to change the wallpaper on your Home screen

Your iPhone or iPad comes with Apple's default wallpaper on the Home screen, but you can change it to another image from Apple's gallery, one of a few motion wallpapers, or even a Live Photo that animates when you 3D Touch it (if your iPhone or iPad supports it).

Launch Settings from the Home screen. Tap on Wallpaper. Tap on Choose a New Wallpaper. Tap on the location of the new wallpaper you want to choose: Dynamic: Circles that float around the screen and respond to the motion of your device.

Stills: Apple's gallery of images.

Live: Apple's gallery of Live Photo images that animate when you 3D Touch them.

Libraries: All the images contained in your Photos app, including selfies, and your own Live Photos Tap on the image you want to use. If you're not happy with the default settings, adjust your options: Move and Scale: If it's one of your photos, you can slide it around and pinch-to-zoom in and out to frame it exactly the way you want it.

Motion: Select if you want it still (no motion effect), perspective (moves slightly as you move your phone), or Live Photo (if available, animates on 3D Touch). Tap Set. Tap Set Home Screen if you only want to change the Home screen wallpaper, or choose Set Both to change the Lock screen wallpaper as well.

How to move apps on your Home screen

Touch and hold your finger on the app icon until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle). Drag the app icon you want to move to its new location. If you want to drag multiple apps, use a secondary finger to tap each additional icon and add it to your stack. Let go of the app icon(s) to drop them into place. Click the Home button to exit edit mode.





How to move apps between Home screens

You can move app icons onto different screens as well; for example, you can group all your games together on one screen.

Touch and hold your finger on the app icon until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle).If you want to drag multiple apps, use a secondary finger to tap each additional icon and add it to your stack. Use a secondary finger to swipe to the home screen you want to move your apps over to. Let go of the app icon(s) to drop them into place. Click the Home button to exit edit mode.

How to move apps to a new Home screen

As you download apps, iOS will create new Home screens when the old ones are full. You can, however, also create additional Home screens any time you like.

Touch and hold your finger on the app icon until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle).If you want to drag multiple apps, use a secondary finger to tap each additional icon and add it to your stack. Use a secondary finger to swipe to the left until you reach a blank home screen. Let go of the app icon(s) to drop them onto your new Home screen. Click the Home button to exit edit mode.

How to delete apps from your Home screen

If you no longer want an app you've downloaded from the App Store, you can delete it and remove it from your Home screen. You can also "delete" some of the built-in Apple apps now as well.

Touch and hold your finger on the app icon until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle). (If you have a device with 3D Touch enabled, press lightly to avoid enabling a 3D Touch gesture.) Tap the Delete button (looks like an X) at the top left of the app icon. Tap Delete to confirm the removal. Click the Home button to exit edit mode.

If you later change your mind, and decide you want a deleted app back, you can re-download it from the App Store.

How to create a folder for apps on your Home screen

To save space on your Home screen, you can place apps into a folder.

Touch and hold your finger on the app icon until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle). Drag the app icon you want to move. If you want to move multiple apps, use a secondary finger to tap each additional icon and add it to your stack. Drag the app icons on top of the last app icon you wish to move and hold until the folder interface appears. Tap on the folder name to change it, if you don't like the suggestion iOS comes up with. Click the Home button to exit edit mode. Click the Home button again — or tap outside the folder — to return to the Home screen.

How to rename folders on your Home screen

Tap on the folder you want to rename to open it. Touch and hold your finger on your app icon until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle). Tap on the folder name to edit it, or on the clear button (looks like an X) to wipe it and start over. Enter the new folder name — you can even use emoji! Click the Home button to exit edit mode.

How to add apps to folders on your Home screen

You can continue to add apps to existing folders at any time. For example, you can make a folder filled with puzzle games or messaging apps.

Touch and hold your finger on the first app icon until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle). If you want to move multiple apps, use a secondary finger to tap each additional icon and add it to your stack. Drag the app icon(s) you want to put into a folder on top of the folder you want to add it to. Let go of the app icon(s) to drop it into place. Click the Home button to exit edit mode.

You can drag in as many additional apps as you want.

How to remove apps from a folder on your Home screen

If you no longer want an app in a folder, you can pull it back out. For example, if you start playing a game frequently again, you might want to stick it back on your Home screen.

Tap the folder containing the app you want to remove to open it. Touch and hold your finger on the app icon you want to remove until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle). If you want to move multiple apps, use a secondary finger to tap each additional icon and add it to your stack. Drag the app icon(s) out of the folder. Let go of the app icon to drop it back onto the Home screen (anywhere you like). Click the Home button to exit edit mode.

How to delete a folder from your Home screen

To delete an entire folder, you simply remove all the apps contained inside it.

Tap the folder you want to delete. Touch and hold your finger on an app icon in the folder until you enter edit mode (the icons begin to jiggle). Use a secondary finger to tap each additional icon in the folder to add it to your stack. Drag the app icons out of the folder. Let go of the app icons to drop them back onto any Home screen (anywhere you like). Click the Home button to exit edit mode.

Once the last app is removed, the folder is automatically removed.

How to restore your Home screen to the default layout

If you ever get tired of your custom Home screen layout and want to return to Apple's default arrangement, you can do it at any time.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Reset (all the way at the bottom). Tap on Reset Home Screen Layout. Tap on Reset Home Screen to confirm.

Any Home screen questions?

If you have any trouble customizing your Home screen, or you need more help, drop your questions in the comments below!