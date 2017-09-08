How can you delete your Facebook account? We'll show you!

Whether its the way Facebook handles your data, or you're just ready to be done with the drama that can sometimes come with it (seriously, go scroll through your newsfeed right now and tell me there isn't some sort of drama), we can help you either deactivate your profile temporarily or delete it forever.

Here's how!

How to deactivate your Facebook profile temporarily from your iPhone or iPad

Deactivating your Facebook account is easy to do and can be reversed by merely signing into an app or browser again.

If you're wanting some time away but don't want to commit to deleting just yet, here's how:

Launch the Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on More in the bottom navigation. It looks like three lines on top of one another.. Tap on Settings. Tap Account Settings in the menu that appears on screen. Tap General at the top of your screen. Tap Manage Account. Tap on Deactivate under the Account option. You will be prompted to enter your password. Tap Continue and confirm that you'd like to deactivate your account.

That's all there is to it! If you change your mind and decide you'd like to be on Facebook again, simply log in to any Facebook app or through the browser and your profile will be just as you left it.

How to permanently delete your Facebook account

Sign into your Facebook account in any web browser. Go to https://www.facebook.com/help/delete_account in any web browser. Click or tap on Delete My Account.

That's it! Your Facebook account will be scheduled for deletion! Before doing this we highly suggest downloading an archive of your Facebook data so you have it.

Facebook also gives you 14 days to change your mind, which is great if you're super indecisive! Signing into your account from any app or other service within the 14 day grace period will automatically cancel the deletion. Keep that in mind since you'll need to sign out of an iPhone or iPad apps linked to your account in order for the deletion to process correctly.

Any questions on Facebook?

Have any of you deleted a Facebook account? If so, what made you do it? Was it a personal reason or Facebook's lack of care when it comes to using your private information? Be sure to let us know in the comments!