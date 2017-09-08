How can you delete your Facebook account? We'll show you!
Whether its the way Facebook handles your data, or you're just ready to be done with the drama that can sometimes come with it (seriously, go scroll through your newsfeed right now and tell me there isn't some sort of drama), we can help you either deactivate your profile temporarily or delete it forever.
Here's how!
- How to temporarily deactivate your Facebook profile from your iPhone or iPad
- How to permanently delete your Facebook account
How to deactivate your Facebook profile temporarily from your iPhone or iPad
Deactivating your Facebook account is easy to do and can be reversed by merely signing into an app or browser again.
If you're wanting some time away but don't want to commit to deleting just yet, here's how:
- Launch the Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on More in the bottom navigation. It looks like three lines on top of one another..
Tap on Settings.
- Tap Account Settings in the menu that appears on screen.
- Tap General at the top of your screen.
Tap Manage Account.
- Tap on Deactivate under the Account option.
- You will be prompted to enter your password.
Tap Continue and confirm that you'd like to deactivate your account.
That's all there is to it! If you change your mind and decide you'd like to be on Facebook again, simply log in to any Facebook app or through the browser and your profile will be just as you left it.
How to permanently delete your Facebook account
- Sign into your Facebook account in any web browser.
- Go to https://www.facebook.com/help/delete_account in any web browser.
Click or tap on Delete My Account.
That's it! Your Facebook account will be scheduled for deletion! Before doing this we highly suggest downloading an archive of your Facebook data so you have it.
Facebook also gives you 14 days to change your mind, which is great if you're super indecisive! Signing into your account from any app or other service within the 14 day grace period will automatically cancel the deletion. Keep that in mind since you'll need to sign out of an iPhone or iPad apps linked to your account in order for the deletion to process correctly.
Any questions on Facebook?
Have any of you deleted a Facebook account? If so, what made you do it? Was it a personal reason or Facebook's lack of care when it comes to using your private information? Be sure to let us know in the comments!
Updated September 2017: This article has been updated to reflect Facebook's current procedures.
How to delete your Facebook account
Who uses Facebook? Its the first app I never install or remove depending on the phone I have.
Did it a long time ago. My actual physical social life has improved so much since I got off of social media. It really can give some people the impression that the world is digital, which is their goal I suppose...
Also, too many apps and non-chronological timeline by default.
It became too much work, and they gather way too much information. Forced real name policy is also a detractor, as it opens you up to reprisal if you participate in any political or social discussion with opposing views.
Facebook, and social media in general, is biased a certain social-political point of view.
My social media now consists of email, Skype, and iMessage.
I haven't been on facebook in 7 years. Love every minute not having to pay attention to the electronic version of the National Enquirer, tied to the goings on of self-absorbed hangers on.
I have been thinking of deleting my FB account for some time. I was tired of seeing people jockey for attention by posting one-line quips. When FB went public, so much advertising appeared in my timeline and I didn't like that my information was being shared with their advertisers. The psychological experiment was the final straw and I deleted my account yesterday. This is my personal decision and may not be right for everyone.
Sent from the iMore App
Two nights ago I logged into my old account after "de-activating it" 2 years ago and it's still there. There is no such thing as erasing a Facebook account.
Deactivating and deleting your account are two different things. If you deleted your account you would not have been able to log back in.
Hence why I posted two methods. You obviously deactivated, not deleted.
Sent from the iMore App
I like that you post something here and also take the time to read and reply to whoever need more information. That's very nice of you.
Sent from the iMore App
Finally! I pulled the plug on Facebook, good riddance :D
I deleted my Facebook account about a year ago and I have no regrets. I did the same with my Google account, not that I really used my Google account for much once I ditched Android for my iPhone 5. How and why people let these companies get away with invading their privacy is beyond me.
Sent from the iMore App
Nice write up. I can't believe Facebook is as popular and profitable as it is. I deleted my account years ago and make fun of my missus all the time still using hers... :)
I've never had a Facebook account before!
Sent from the iMore App
Just deactivated my account. Wondering what to do with Instagram. Also wondering how long it will take ppl to notice.
Sent from the iMore App
Hilarious, I had just deleted my account about an hour before I read this. I am just tired of never seeing anything useful, ads, endless app requests that would never go away despite blocking the apps, people sending the requests, etc. I guess I was also tired of all the drama associated with all of my "friends." My real friends know how to find me.
How about you also write a post on how to delet your google+ account.? Or how to delet your gmail account? Or how to delet yourself from anything google?
+1
Not a bad idea. Google makes it not so easy.
Thanks :).
I think that www.justdeleteme.com can help you
Sent from the iMore App
social media has run its course.
I deactivated mine for about a year but eventually came back with a compromise. I unfriended almost everyone except for the 10 people I really wanted to stay in regular contact with. I really like Facebook again this way. I highly recommend it. You know what else? NOONE ever brought up the fact that I unfriended them. They probably never noticed.
Man, it took 2+ years for one of "my closet" friends to notice I wasn't on Facebook anymore... Just validated why I got off it in the first place.
I deleted my account before. Being in IT, I joined up the first day I heard about it, which was actually the first day it was possible to sign up unless you were an employee. Despite how nefarious and "anti-consumer" Facebook is now, it was far, far worse when it first started. They actively screwed the users around and didn't even try to disguise the fact. I got frustrated after two weeks of battling with the UI and the completely deceptive settings and the constant trickery they used to try and get my personal information.
I ended up joining up again about a year and a half or maybe two years later, when the rest of the population sort of "discovered" Facebook all of a sudden. My family was all on it, so I pretty much had to join as well, since it quickly became the preferred method of communication. If not for that, I would never have rejoined. They aren't that much better now than they were at the start.
Deleted mine years ago due to creepy stalkers and ex-girlfriends trying to keep tabs on me and weasel their way back into my life. Besides that, the app was SH!T and a memory/resource/bandwidth hog and I really couldn't give 2 SH!TS about what most other people are doing... Plus the adds and weird changes back then were annoying. So glad I've been Facebook free for about 4 years now!
Sent from the iMore App
Congrats and hope I will be saying the same thing in four years.
Facebook's new tagline: You're not just our product, you're also our guinea pug.
Here they go again. Facebook never misses an opportunity to prove to everyone that it is a company that is run by a group of people who has no ability to distinguish right from wrong, or to feel guilt therefrom. In short, this is a company run by sociopaths.
I deleted my FB account a few months ago. I didn't like the ads and privacy issues.
Sent from the iMore App
I deactivated my account for now. This latest thing is just part of the privacy trampling that Facebook has been doing for a while now, and I just got sick of it. I never used it much, so it's not like I'm going to miss it. Maybe someday they'll realize that these kinds of things are not contributing to the user experience (like they say about any invasive changes they make) and are just plain creepy.
Wow Richie, how ironic, I sign in to your site through Facebook, are you saying I should stop using your site then.?
Actually Allyson wrote the article. Unless you are actually suggesting that she only writes what Rene tells her to (and super shame on you if you are).
I'm not, I just know Rene better, either way, I think we could have gotten the info with a little less of the why, just tired of seeing all the anti-facebook movement like they are really damaging you by looking at what you're interested in..
Is this a serious comment? Because Facebook is the only way to sign into our site...