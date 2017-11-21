How to delete your Uber account

Uber is one of the most popular ride services but they're by no means the only option. If you don't like their policies, their privacy protections, how they treat their drivers, the surge pricing popup, the latest redesign — or the news that the company just covered up a massive hack — or anything about them at all you can delete the app, delete your account, and try something else.

How do you delete your Uber account?

To delete your Uber account: