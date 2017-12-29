As mentioned above, Activation Lock is a part of Apple's Find My iPhone service. It locks the device in question to your Apple ID; if someone tries to restore that device without first disconnecting it from your Apple ID, they'll be unable to do anything with it — it becomes a dead brick, essentially. Apple brought Activation Lock to the Apple Watch with watchOS 2; it's automatically enabled when you first set up your Apple Watch. Does my Apple Watch have Activation Lock enabled? If you're running watchOS 2 or later on your Apple Watch, Activation Lock automatically enables when you set up your device; you can check it by going to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone or via iCloud.com. How to check if Activation Lock is enabled on your iPhone Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on the My Watch tab. Tap on the icon for your Apple Watch. Select the info button to the right of your Apple Watch. Tap the Find My Apple Watch button to open the Find My iPhone app. If you can view your Apple Watch in the Find My iPhone app, Activation Lock is enabled. How do I check if Activation Lock is enabled if I don't have my iPhone? Even if you don't have your watch's iPhone handy, you can check its status via iCloud.com. Go to icloud.com. Log in with your Apple ID. Click on the Find iPhone icon. Select the All Devices dropdown from the top center of the screen. Find your Apple Watch. If your Apple Watch is available in this list, Activation Lock is enabled. How do I turn on Activation Lock if I don't have it enabled? If your Apple Watch isn't present in the Find my iPhone app, you're either not currently logged in to iCloud on your watch, or you're running watchOS 1. How to add your Apple ID to your Apple Watch Go to the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on the My Watch tab. Select General. Tap on Apple ID. Sign in with your Apple ID. How to update your Apple Watch software Follow the instructions below: How to update your Apple Watch How to disable Activation Lock

If you're planning on selling your Apple Watch or restoring it to give to a friend or family member, you'll want to disable Activation Lock before giving it away. How to disable Activation Lock from your iPhone To disable Activation Lock on your iPhone, you need only unpair your Apple Watch from the Watch app. Here's our guide for doing so: How to unpair your Apple Watch How to disable Activation Lock remotely If you've already wiped or given away the iPhone your Apple Watch was paired with, you can still disable Activation Lock remotely by visiting iCloud.com. Navigate to iCloud.com from your computer's web browser to disable Activation Lock. Sign in with your Apple ID and password. Click on Settings. Select your Apple Watch under My Devices. Click on the X next to your Apple Watch to remove it. Click Remove to confirm. Other questions about Activation Lock? You can check out this great support document from Apple, or let us know in the comments.