Even if you are still running Mavericks, you can upgrade to macOS High Sierra. Here's what you need to know!

macOS High Sierra is here! Are you ready to upgrade? Apple has made it easier than ever to update to the latest operating system, even if you are running an older operating system on your Mac.

Step 1: Check your compatibility

First and foremost, make sure your Mac is compatible with macOS High Sierra. In general, most Macs from 2010 or newer are compatible. Here's a list of Macs that can run macOS High Sierra:

Mac Pro (mid 2010 or newer)

iMac (late 2009 or newer)

Mac mini (mid 2010 or newer)

MacBook Pro (mid 2010 or newer)

MacBook (late 2009 or newer)

MacBook Air (late 2010 or newer)

Some older devices are compatible, but won't support certain features. If your Mac is from early 2012 or older, you might want to consider whether upgrading is worth it.

Should you upgrade your Mac to macOS High Sierra?

Step 2: Back up your Mac!

Before downloading any major update to your Mac operating system, it is very important to back up your data. The best way to ensure a smooth transition from an older operating system to High Sierra is with Time Machine. If you don't already have a backup plan in place, there are a few options you can check out.

Best backup plan for your Mac

Step 3: Download and install macOS High Sierra

Apple has made it easy to download and install macOS High Sierra, even if you are running an older operating system. If your Mac is running Lion (OS X 10.7.5), Mavericks, Yosemite, El Capitan, or Sierra, here's how to download macOS Sierra.

Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your screen. Click on App Store.... Click on Featured. Click on macOS High Sierra in the Mac App Store. Click on Download under the Sierra icon. Wait for macOS High Sierra to finish downloading. Click Install to begin the installation process.

If you can't find macOS High Sierra under the featured section of the Mac App Store, try searching for "High Sierra" or going directly to the macOS High Sierra download page.

Questions?

If you run into trouble during the upgrade process, give us a shout!