How to put your iPhone or iPad into DFU mode

Whether you want to jailbreak, un-jailbreak, update from an expired beta, or need a solution when nothing else is working, Apple has a solution for you: Putting your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad into DFU (Device Firmware Update) mode can be your last, best hope for success.
DFU mode can help you get your phone back into working order, putting your iPhone into a state where it can still communicate with iTunes on Windows or Mac and be restored, but it won't trip the bootloader or iOS, in case your software has become royally borked. This allows your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to be restored from any state. DFU mode requires a bit of timing and can take practice to get right: If at first you don't succeed, don't be afraid to try again.
- How to put your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X into DFU mode
- How to put your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus into DFU mode
- How to put your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus into DFU mode
- How to put your iPhone 6 or 6 Plus into DFU mode
- How to put your iPhone SE into DFU mode
- How to put your iPhone 5s or earlier into DFU mode
- How to put your iPad into DFU mode
With the reassignment of more-common button combinations to Apple's SOS mode, DFU mode is a bit different on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X than previous generations. Here's how to do it!
- Plug your iPhone X or iPhone 8 into your Mac or PC.
- Make sure iTunes is running.
- Turn Off your iPhone X or iPhone 8 (if it isn't already).
- Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side of your iPhone for 3 seconds.
- Press and hold down the volume down button on the left side of your iPhone while still holding down the On/Off button.
- Keep holding both buttons down for 10 seconds. (If you see the Apple logo, you've held them too long and will need to start again.)
- Let go of the On/Off Button but keep holding the volume down button for about 5 seconds. (If you see the "Plug into iTunes" screen, then you've held it too long and will need to start again.)
- If the screen stays black, that's it! Your iPhone should now be in DFU mode.
How to put your iPhone 7 into DFU mode
If all else has failed, you may need to restore your iPhone 7; if it won't restore normally, you'll need to put it into DFU mode.
How to put your iPhone 6s or earlier, iPad, or iPod touch into DFU mode
These instructions work for all iPhone models before iPhone 7 (iPhone 6s and earlier, including iPhone SE), along with all models of iPad and iPod touch.
- Plug in your iPad or iPod touch to your Mac or Windows PC.
- Make sure iTunes is running.
- Turn Off your iPad or iPod touch if it isn't already.
- Press and hold down the On/Off button on the top of the device for 3 seconds.
- Swipe the slide to power off slider to the right.
- Press and hold down the On/Off button on the top of your device for 3 seconds.
- Press and hold down the Home button on the front of your device while still holding down the On/Off button.
- Keep holding both buttons down for 10 seconds. (If you see the Apple logo, you've held them too long and will need to start again.)
- Let go of the On/Off Button but keep holding the Home button for about 5 seconds. (If you see the "Plug into iTunes" screen, then you've held it too long and will need to start again.)
- If the screen stays black, that's it! Your iPad or iPod touch should now be in DFU mode.
At this point, iTunes should show you an alert saying it has detected your iPad or iPod touch and will allow it to be restored.
Reminder: If you see any logos on your device, you might be in Recovery Mode, but you're not in DFU mode. If Recovery Mode works, great. If not, try for DFU Mode again.
Updated January 2018: Updated for iOS 11, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and iPhone X.