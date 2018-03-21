How to put your iPhone or iPad into DFU mode

With the reassignment of more-common button combinations to Apple's SOS mode, DFU mode is a bit different on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X than previous generations. Here's how to do it! Plug your iPhone X or iPhone 8 into your Mac or PC. Make sure iTunes is running. Turn Off your iPhone X or iPhone 8 (if it isn't already). Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side of your iPhone for 3 seconds. Press and hold down the volume down button on the left side of your iPhone while still holding down the On/Off button. Keep holding both buttons down for 10 seconds. (If you see the Apple logo, you've held them too long and will need to start again.) Let go of the On/Off Button but keep holding the volume down button for about 5 seconds. (If you see the "Plug into iTunes" screen, then you've held it too long and will need to start again.) If the screen stays black, that's it! Your iPhone should now be in DFU mode. How to reboot, reset, or enter DFU mode on iPhone 8 and iPhone X How to put your iPhone 7 into DFU mode

If all else has failed, you may need to restore your iPhone 7; if it won't restore normally, you'll need to put it into DFU mode. How to reboot, reset, or enter DFU mode on iPhone 7 How to put your iPhone 6s or earlier, iPad, or iPod touch into DFU mode