How do I change the settings on your email account? iPhone and iPad make it easy!

Once you've set up Mail on your iPhone or iPad, you don't have to leave it as-is. There are all sorts of ways to customize your accounts and make them your own.

That includes how they're previewed, what swipe actions do, the style of flags displayed, how threading works, your email signature, and more!

How to manage email accounts

Before you can make changes to any of your email accounts, you need to know where to look.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Your Account at the top of the screen. Tap Name, Phone Numbers, Email. It will be the first option.

Tap the account you would like to manage. You can now manage and adjust your email account!

How to change preview lines

The number of preview lines lets you choose between more text per message, or squeezing in more messages. Choose the amount that's right for you.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap Preview and select the number of lines to change the Mail preview display.

How to Show To/Cc labels

If who sent or who was copied on an email isn't vital first-glance information for you, you can hide it and then expand it only when/if you really want to see it. Otherwise you can make sure it's always visible immediately.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap the switch next to Show To/Cc Labels so that it turns green.

How to change swipe options

Swipe gestures make it super fast to triage your email, especially on the go. Pick the options that best match how you use email.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap Swipe Options Tap Swipe Left or Swipe Right to adjust the slide options. Tap Flag or Move Message to set the slide direction.

How to change Flag style

Flags let you make important messages stand out. Choose the style that catches your eye but don't disturb it.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap Flag Style. Tap on Color or Shape to change your flag style.

How to toggle Ask Before Deleting

Ever delete an email by accidentally tapping in the wrong place? You can force iOS to ask before deleting a message or, if that's too slow, make sure it deletes immediately.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap the switch next to Ask Before Deleting so that it turns green.

How to Load Remote Images

Remote images are pictures store on the server that make email better looking or more informative, but also take time and bandwidth to download. They can also sometimes contain tracking pixels so newsletters or deal mails know, for example, that you've opened the email.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap the switch next to Load Remote Images so that it turns green.

How to organize emails by thread

Some people want all their individual emails shown in chronological order. Others want all emails from the same conversation grouped together. Pick the option that works best for you.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap the switch next to Organize by Thread so that it turns green.

How to Collapse Read Messages

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap the switch next to Collapse Read Messages so that it turns green.

How to move a thread's most recent message to the top

Threads can be convenient but also confusing. Sometimes, in a conversation, you lose track of which message was the most recent. If you want to, though, you can make sure the latest message is always on top.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap the switch next to Most Recent Messages on Top so that it turns green.

How to turn complete threads on and off

To save space, you can choose to only see the latest messages in a thread. If you want to see all of them, all the time, there's an option for that.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap the switch next to Complete Threads so that it turns green.

How to turn Always Bcc Myself on and off

Want to makes sure you always get sent a copy of your own email? It's not just for POP email any more, you can get a blind copy every time.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap the switch next to Always Bcc Myself so that it turns green.

How to mark addresses

If you want to make sure you're sending an email from or to people at a specific domain — for example, if I want to make sure I'm sending from my imore.com address to my colleagues at imore.com, I can have iOS mark (i.e. highlight) those addresses. It's way to avoid mistakingly sending from or to the wrong address or people.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap Mark Addresses. Type the type of address you would like to mark. Tap return when you're done.

How to turn Increase Quote Level on and off

Email has evolved to include a quote system that tries to distinguish your reply from their reply from the previous reply... and so on. One quote level is the previous message, two the message before that, three — you get the idea. If you need to make it clear who said what, you can adjust the quote level to make it super obvious.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap Increase Quote Level Tap the switch next to Increase Quote Level so that it turns green.

How to set your signature

Want to make sure all your emails finish with your preferred flourish? Add a signature!

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen Tap Mail. You may have to scroll a little to find it. Tap Signature. class="image-xlarge aligncenter lightbox image-large" /> Type out your new signature. Tap Mail in the upper left corner when you're done.

Any Questions?

Is there anything you would like to learn through the Mail app in Settings? Let us know in the comments below!