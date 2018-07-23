FaceTime starts off using your iPhone phone number and Apple ID email address as the way for other people to reach you. You can add new addresses — for example, a work or school address —and remove them at any time, though, and set any active number or address as your Caller ID. That way, no matter which Apple device you're using to make a FaceTime call, no one will ever be confused about who's calling them.

How to enable or disable phone numbers and email address for FaceTime on iPhone and iPad

You may not want every FaceTime number or address to ring on every one of your Apple devices. For example, you may not want your work iPhone number to ring on your family iPad. That's why you can choose to turn any number or address on or off on any iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac.

Launch the Settings app from the Home screen of your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Tap FaceTime. Tap on the checkmark to the left of any number or address you want to turn off (prevent from calling FaceTime on that device).

To re-enable any numbers or addresses, simply reverse the process and tap the number or address to add the checkmark back.

How to set a caller ID for FaceTime

If you have multiple numbers or addresses set up for FaceTime, you can choose which one shows up when you call your friends, family, or associates. That way, they always see the same contact for you, and always know you are you. It also means if you have an iPhone for work and an iPad at home, your iPhone contacts see your work address and iPad contacts your home address. It's all up to you.

Launch the Settings app from the Home screen of your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Tap on FaceTime. Tap the email address or phone number you'd like to set as your caller ID. Your options are listed in the Caller ID section at the bottom.

