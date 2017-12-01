It's beginning to look a lot like the North Pole, especially if you live on the east coast of Canada and the U.S. Pretty soon the snow and ice will creep across the hemisphere, and what was beautiful green parks and sun-beaten streets will become winter wonderland. It'll be beautiful but it'll also put a cramp in many people's Pokémon Go play. I played all through the winter last year and have started Raiding in the snow this year already, and here's what I've figured out so far!

If you're going to walk and catch, dress for the occasion. Depending on how cold it gets, that could be a light jacket or it could be full-on Gortex gear. Either way, hat, boots, earmuffs, even long undies — dress for prolonged exposure to the cold.

Most of all, get gloves that have capacitive material on the fingers or get capacitive thread you can stitch onto your existing gloves. Yeah, they're cumbersome, and you can take them off if you really need to nimbly catch that Lapras, but they'll let you get the basics done without losing any fingers.

The Wirecutter likes Moshi Digits

If you really don't want capacitive gloves, get a stylus. You can hold them in your gloved or mittened hand and tap and swipe your way through Pokémon Go with panache. It may take you a while to get your curve ball back on, but your hands and fingers will stay warm while you're relearning them.

Best stylus pens for iPad — and also iPhone!

2. Look to Lure and Incense inside!

If it's cold outside, stay inside! There are malls, coffee shops, bars, pubs, restaurants, and similar places that have at least one PokéStop or Gym reachable even when you're inside. That means you can grab a drink and some food, and spin away — every 5 minutes.

Add some Incense and a Lure and you won't have to wait for Pokémon to spawn naturally, up to a half-dozen will be called right to you. I've been doing this at my local mall and I get all the eggs and stardust I need — David's Tea or Starbucks Select, working away, spinning every few minutes, catching now and again, and all toasty warm!

Read: How to place a Lure in Pokémon Go





3. Ride and Riad

Yes, Pokémon Go has added restrictions that make it very hard to play while driving — as well they should! But rural and suburban areas don't have anywhere near the density of cities, putting players there at a considerable disadvantage, especially in the winter.

The restrictions only apply when you're going over 30 KM/h, though. So, if you're on a bus or are the passenger in a car, and you're being driven slowly enough, you'll might still be able to spin some PokéStops.

What's more, the lockout doesn't seem to apply to Incense. So, if you put some on, and then get driven around, you should still be able to call out up to a half dozen Pokémon. Add a Pokémon Go Plus, and you can get over 100. Quickly.

You can also group up, car pool, and go from Raid to Raid, taking down bosses and plussing as you go. It's not only toasty and team-building, it's XP and stardust nirvana.

5 reasons you should buy a Pokémon Go Plus

4. Park and play