It is that time again. Time to decide whether to keep or replace your Mac laptop or desktop computer. If you are reading this article, chances are you've already come to the decision to replace your Mac, and you're thinking about selling your old model.
The first thing you should do before hitting the streets to sell your old Mac is clear it of any and all personal data. You don't want to accidentally sell your computer to a stranger when you are still logged into iCloud.
- Step 1: Back up your Mac
- Step 2: Sign out of everything
- Step 3: Reformat your hard drive
- Reinstall a clean Mac operating system
Step 1: Back up your Mac
If you already have your new Mac on hand, you can transfer all of your data from your old Mac or use an older Time Machine backup. If you don't have your new Mac yet, well ... then you probably shouldn't be selling your old one yet. But, if you really don't think you'll need your old computer before getting your new one, just make sure to back up your data so that nothing happens to it before you get what you need onto your new Mac.
Step 2: Sign out of everything
The software you have on your Mac is licensed to you, which means it doesn't get transferred to the new owner of your computer (except the operating system). In order to avoid complications with the new owner attempting to download and install software that is licensed by you, make sure to sign out of everything your personal information is connected to.
How to sign out of iTunes
- Open iTunes on your Mac.
- Click Account in the Menu bar on the left side of your screen.
Click on Sign Out.
How to sign out of iMessage
- Open Messages on your Mac.
- Click Messages in the Menu bar at the top left corner of your screen.
- Click Preferences from the drop-down menu.
- Select your iMessage account.
Click on Sign Out.
How to sign out of iCloud
- Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen.
- Click System Preferences from the drop-down menu.
Click on iCloud.
- Un-tick the box for Find My Mac.
- Enter your system password when prompted.
- Click on Sign Out.
Click Remove data from this Mac when prompted.
Step 3: Reformat your hard drive
Once your data is backed up and you've signed out of everything that might connect your old Mac to your personal information, you can erase everything on it by reformatting the hard drive.
- Turn on or restart your Mac.
- Hold down Command and R at the same time right after you restart your Mac. Keep holding down the keys until you see the Apple logo.
- Select Disk Utility in the Utilities window.
Click on Continue.
- Select your Startup disk (it is probably named "Macintosh HD" or something similar).
Click on Erase from the buttons at the top of the Disk Utility window.
- Select Mac OS Extended (Journaled) from the drop-down menu that appears in the popup window.
Click Erase.
After the process is complete, select Quit Disk Utility from the Disk Utility drop-down menu in the upper left corner of the screen.
Step 4: Reinstall a clean Mac operating system
After you reformat your hard drive it will be ready for a clean installation of the operating system. You should already be in the Utilities window after erasing your Mac. If not, restart your computer and hold down Command and R at the same time until you see the Apple logo.
Note: Make sure your Mac is connected to the internet in order to verify the software. You'll be asked to do so during the installation process.
- Click on Reinstall OS X or macOS to reinstall the operating system that came with your Mac. The new owner will have to install any new versions.
Hold down Command and Q after the installation is complete.
Your Mac is now clean and ready for a new owner.
Any questions?
Is there anything about resetting your Mac to prepare it for sale that you need help with? Let me know in the comments and I'll get you squared away.
Updated June 2017: Updated to include steps for the latest operating system.
Reader comments
Did all this down to reinstall MacOS. Getting error saying "no bag entry". I've already removed this mac from my Apple ID and removed it as a trusted device - now what?
You need the original software that came with the Mac. Is this an older model? If so, you'll need the original software disk. You can insert the software CD and hold down C to enter the installer screen. Follow the instructions from there.
i go to reinstall , it has the verify eligibility page, then says installation error??
Make sure you're connected to the internet before trying to install.
Hi can anyone help? I have a Mac mini Mid 2010, which I want to sell on. So I followed all instructions, but when I get to the Erase part I select the Journaled option, but then beneath that there is another option: Scheme, with 3 options: GUID Partition Map, Master Boot Record or Apple Partition Map. I tried to Erase and it failed.
Anyone any ideas?
Many thanks
Do you have FileVault enabled? If so, disable it before trying to make changes to your hard drive. System Preferences > Security and Privacy > FileVault > Turn off FileVault.
Hi, I just restored my Mac and when I try to install macOS Sierra, I get a message that says "To download and restore macOS, your computer's eligibility will be verified with Apple." I click continue and am back at the install window. Any help appreciated.
Iscaso , just make sure you have internet available otherwise it can't check the eligibility of the Mac
Hey there, I went through the steps and missed the critical part about selecting Mac OS Extended (Journaled). Now when I try to re-install the OS I get error messages saying that it can't reinstall because there is only one partition on the hard drive (1 TB) and the OS can't install over itself. Any suggestions or help would be appreciated. Thanks!
It sounds like you have an operating system installed on your Mac. If it's the one that came with the Mac, it's fine to sell. If it's one you've upgraded since you've owned it, you will have to uninstall the newer operating system and reinstall the copy that came with the Mac.
When I reinstall OS X Yosemite after re-formatting my hard drive, it wants me to enter my iTunes information. I am going to sell my Mac, so I don't want that signed in
Don't continue with the steps. Let the new owner complete the setup.
I'm passing on a MacBookPro 17" (Mid 2010). While I do have the original, OS X Install DVD, which I believe has 10.6.3 Snow Leopard on it. Nonetheless, I would like to hand over the MBP with macOS 10.12.3, which is currently installed.
Is there a way to complete a Reset and have 10.12.3 be the macOS that starts up and allows for a new User ID to be setup at that time. ...If that's not possible, can one do an a single upgrade from 10.6.3 to 10.12.3; or, does one have to do the intermediate upgrades.
I've been advised at another site that macOS Sierra allows use of Recovery mode and should work as follows (if I've incorrectly detailed the steps, please correct me):
- Upon signing out of every Apple Service (on the computer to be erased), Restart booting into Recovery mode (Cmd+R)
- Use Disk Utility (in Recovery mode) to Erase the HD (this step is key)
- As Disk Utility is still available (in Recovery mode), select Reinstall macOS (Internet connection is required) - the Reinstall process goes out the Internet to download the latest macOS - After computer Restarts, STOP before choosing the Language. ...This should allow a New User to setup the computer using their own UserID.
I followed your instructions to wipe the hard drive and then re-install, it has been telling me that there is 18 seconds to finish for over 1/2 hour - can you tell me what to do please Thank you
Hey Katypassmore,
I would suggest you cancel the reinstallation of macOS Sierra, This would probably be a temporary problem, Just try and cancel the installation and wait a while. Then just download it again :)
Hi Guys, I am going to be giving my Mac to our school, i am going to wipe the HD. i no longer have the discs as machine is old and i replaced the cd drive with SSD. will it automatically do the instal of suitable Operating system by downloading?
I can't find the menu to select the disk to install OS X what I did wrong?
Thanks,
After inserting the original, Mac OS X Install DVD, Restart & Hold Down (after restart Bong) the C key (on keyboard) as the computer starts up. ...This will effect a start from the DVD, enabling OS X install.
Hi there,
I just purchased a used Mac Pro which has had the start up disc erased, I was told by the seller that all I needed to do was reinstall a clean operating system and id be good to go. Unfortunately when i try to do this I get asked for my apple ID to log into the apple store to download the new OSX, when I enter the apple ID details I get the message ' this item is temporarily unavailable, please try again later'.
Can you please advise me on how to overcome this issue?
Many thanks in advance.
Karl or anyone did you get an answer to your post? I'm getting same message and need help.
Got it. Need to make sure you enter same Apple ID and password that was used when you first purchased computer. I was using my ID but it needed my spouses ID to advance.
Hi Paul, yes the original Apple ID and password were required for mine too, took me absolutely ages to work it out, and was problematic as the computer had been passed on a few times. I really should have posited the solution on here once I figured it out, thank you for posting this for others facing the same issue.
Hi from Germany. I'm in Panic, I followed your advice because I'm selling a Macbook Pro tomorrow but all I get is folder with a question mark...what can I do, please help.
greetings Joerg
Just turn the computer off and start it again in recovery (hold cmd + R) making sure you are somewhere with internet. It will default to internet recovery by which you can install a new copy of OSX.
Hello, I did this process, but before re-installing OSX I gave it to my buyer so he would re-install with his own Apple ID and my account was not linked to this computer anymore, but he is not being able to use his ID and Apple support is saying that he has to use mine to install the Yosemite and then I should change my password. What do you think?
Thank you
That is unfortunate. If you have a decent relationship with the buyer, you can take it back temporarily to reinstall the operating system. Once installed, it will not be linked to your Apple ID as long as you are signed out before giving it back to him. I don't recommend just giving a stranger your Apple ID and password. If he is not willing to let you install it yourself, you may just have to take back your computer and return his money.
Might be obvious but why not just backup and sign out of everything and skip reformatting and reinstall? I bought Mac Pro with "fresh" El Captan installed. If I'm selling it as having El Capitan installed wouldn't the new owner have to pay extra to get new El Capitan or newest ios? Or is that free if buyer has their own Apple ID etc? Thank you.
Ignore the last comment. All you have to do is have the person startup in recovery, erase the hard drive, and reinstall the system. If you forget to erase the hard drive, the Mac will store your info and not let anyone log in without your Apple ID and password. If you wipe the drive first, that won't happen. Trust me on this.
