Amazon has hundreds of thousands of ebooks available to purchase and download. If you have the Kindle app for iOS , you can download and read Kindle books on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how.

How to buy Kindle books on Amazon to read on iPhone and iPad

The first step to reading books through the Kindle app for iPhone or iPad is to buy them. The best place to start is Amazon's Kindle ebooks page, where you will find more than one million books, magazines, and newspapers to choose from.

Open Safari or your preferred web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or your computer. Navigate to the Kindle ebooks page. If you haven't already, log into your Amazon account: Tap the Profile icon in the upper right of the Amazon web page. Tick the box for Login. Enter the email address or phone number associated with your Amazon account. Tap Continue. Enter the password associated with your Amazon account. Tap Sign in. Once signed in, navigate back to the Kindle ebooks page and select an ebook you want to purchase. Under Deliver to: change the device to Kindle Cloud Reader. Select Buy now with 1-Click.

You will receive a notice that your selection is waiting for you in your Kindle library. It will be available in the Kindle app immediately.

How to download your Kindle Library books in the Kindle app for iPhone and iPad

After you have purchased at least one ebook and added it to your Kindle library via the Kindle Cloud Reader, it will automatically appear in the Kindle app.

Launch the Kindle app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Library to see all of the eBooks in your Amazon library. Tap the book you wish to download onto your device. When it's finished downloading (it will have a checkmark next to it), tap the book to open it. Read the About this book section to find out the books' features. Tap the X in the upper right corner or tap Done to close the About section and start reading your book.

You can download as many ebooks as you want on your iPhone and iPad as long as you have enough room on your device to fit it all.

How to search your ebook library in the Kindle app for iPhone and iPad

If you have a large collection of books already built up in your Kindle library, you may need a little help finding the title you are looking for. Luckily, there is a search feature.

Launch the Kindle app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the More icon in the bottom right corner. Tap the Search field. Type a word or phrase associated with the book you are looking for. A list of library results will appear.

Once you've found the book you are looking for, tap it to download it to your device or start reading it if it's already downloaded to your device.

How to remove books from your device in the Kindle app for iPhone and iPad

Ebooks don't take up a whole lot of space on their own, but once your collection starts to swell it can really add up. Or maybe there's a book you started and had to put down because it was really awful and you just want it out of your face. Either way, you can remove a book from your device when you are done with it.

Launch the Kindle app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Downloaded in the upper right. Touch and hold the title you wish to remove from your device. When the window pops up, tap Remove from device.

Removing a book from your device will not delete it from your Amazon Cloud Reader book library. You can re-download them on any device at any time.

