No lithium-ion battery lasts forever: As your iPhone ages, declines in battery life can cause unexpected shutdowns or render your device too slow to function. While Apple now has a number of ways you can address this problem including a new Battery Health section in Settings, if your battery has dropped below peak capacity, it's worth considering a replacement. How to replace your iPhone 6s Battery How to replace the battery in an iPhone 5s

Having battery woes with your iPhone 5s? Never fear: A battery replacement isn't that hard and won't cost you all that much. First, make sure the battery is the problem: If you've already tried a restore and still seem to have poor battery life or are experiencing other symptoms of a bad battery such as overheating, random shutdowns, or a battery icon that just won't charge, we can help walk you through a replacement step by step! How to replace the battery in an iPhone 5s How to replace the battery in an iPhone 5c

While the iPhone 5c is pretty much an iPhone 5 in a plastic shell, its battery replacement differs slightly, largely due to the change in the adhesive between the two. Instead of having a pull tab or just being able to pry, you'll need to remove and replace the battery adhesive as well as the battery. As far as symptoms, a bad battery in an iPhone 5c can produce overheating issues, sporadic shutdowns, and dismal battery life. Regardless what issue you're experiencing, we can walk you through from start to finish! How to replace the battery in an iPhone 5c How to replace the battery in an iPhone 5

The iPhone 5 features a larger battery than iPhones before it, but the repair process is just as simple. If you've walked through our troubleshooting steps and you're still seeing issues with your iPhone, we can walk you through each and every step of replacing your battery. How to replace the battery in an iPhone 5 How to replace the battery in an iPhone 4S

Apple's iPhone 4S is getting on in years, with most launch batteries likely nearing their expiration date. If you notice your battery deteriorating or no longer holding the charge it once did, a battery replacement for the iPhone 4S consists of 4 screws, one clip, a few tools, and about 15 minutes of your time. Hit the link below to check out our quick guide to replacing the battery in your iPhone 4S. How to replace the battery in an iPhone 4S How to replace the battery in an iPhone 4

While the GSM and CDMA version of the iPhone 4 are different in many repair aspects, they're actually almost the same when it comes to a battery replacement. Luckily, both battery swaps are very easy to perform. If you're up to the task, hit the guide below and we'll walk you through every step of the way. How to replace the battery in an iPhone 4 How to replace the battery in an iPhone 3G or iPhone 3GS