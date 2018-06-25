Developers submit problems to Apple through the online bug reporter — commonly referred to inside the company as "radar". For the public beta, however, you don't need a website — there's an app for that.

No amount of planning or internal quality assurance in the world can equal the kind of road test that happens when millions of customers hitting your software. That's why companies large and small have betas — so that real people can help find real problems before the software officially debuts. Apple's doing just that with the iOS 12 public beta — and they're including a special Feedback app to make reporting problems easier than ever.

Launch the Feedback app from the Home screen of your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Tap Accept to agree to the Usage Notice. Enter your Apple ID email address and password. Tap the Compose button at the top right (or the New Feedback button at the bottom of the list.) Fill in a descriptive title, and then keep going through the form, filling out each section in turn. Tap Submit to send your report to Apple.

You can provide feedback for any aspect of iOS or the built-in apps, and on anything from crashes to cosmetics, to "enhancement" requests for additional features you'd like to see.

Note on privacy

Feedback attaches the logs Apple engineers will need to troubleshoot your issues and fix the bugs you find. Those logs, however, may contain information including your name, location, calendar information, email messages, and more. The exact information will vary depending on what issue you're reporting.

Before submitting your feedback, you can easily review and delete any logs you don't want to include. You can also change your mind and cancel your feedback.

I recommend paying attention to what's attached and deciding based on your comfort level and on a case-by-case basis

The power of feedback

There are a few things to keep in mind about feedback: