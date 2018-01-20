Resetting and DFU mode are the last two steps on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus troubleshooting ladder. When nothing else is working, these steps are your go-tos for getting your phone back into working order. A reset is just a forced reboot — one that you can do even if your device is malfunctioning. DFU (device recovery mode) mode, in contrast, is the last resort: It puts your iPhone into a state where it can still communicate with iTunes on Windows or Mac and be restored, but it won't trip the boot loader or iOS, in case your software has become royally borked.

How to reboot your iPhone 7

If your iPhone 7 stops responding and you can't force quit apps or turn it off by holding down the power button, you may need to reboot your device.

Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side. While continuing to hold the On/Off button, press and hold the volume down button on the left side of your iPhone. Hold both buttons as the screen turns off, and keep holding them until the screen turns back on and displays the Apple logo.

How to put your iPhone or iPad into DFU mode