When all else fails, turning off, restarting, or resetting your iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPad Pro or other iOS device is the fastest way to get it working again.

Most of the time you'll want your iOS devices on and ready to go with a press of the Side button (Sleep/Wake or On/Off) or Home button. And most of the time, it'll work just fine at that press. But your device is essentially a small computer, and computers slow down sometimes: As such, you may want to power off your iPhone or iPad for a period of time, or you may want to restart it — or even reset it — to get it working properly. Even on the all-new iPhone X and iPhone 8!

How to power off or restart your iPhone or iPad

Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6 or later) or top (all other iPhones, iPods, and iPads) of your device for 3 seconds. Swipe the slide to power off confirmation slider to the right.

How to reboot and reset your iPhone X or iPhone 8

iPhone X and iPhone 8 reassign the double press and hold to Emergency SOS, since it's a simpler, easier button combination that'll better hold up to the stress of emergency situations. But that means moving reboot to a new and more complicated button combo.

Quickly click and release the Volume Up button. Quickly click and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button (sleep/wake, on/off).

How to reboot and reset your iPhone 7

iPhone 7 doesn't have a physical Home button but a capacitive, Force Touch Home button. So, rebooting functionality has been moved to the volume down button.

Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side While continuing to hold the On/Off button, press and hold the volume down button on the left side of your iPhone. Hold both buttons as the screen turns off, and keep holding them until the screen turns back on and displays the Apple logo.

How to reboot and reset your iPhone 6s or earlier, or iPad

Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6s or iPhone 6) or top (all other iPhones, iPods, and iPads) of your device. While continuing to hold the On/Off button, press and hold the Home button on the front of your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Hold both buttons as the screen turns off, and keep holding them until the screen turns back on and displays the Apple logo.

Silver, gold, and rose devices will show a white screen with black Apple logo. Space gray devices will show a black screen with white Apple logo.

