How to remove Facebook app permissions and protect your privacy

Facebook login makes it feel like less of a hassle to sign into apps, games, and services. But when you use Facebook to log in, Facebook gives those apps access to your data — a lot of your data. Worse, Facebook gives those apps access to the date of your friends, even if those friends haven't downloaded the app or consented in any way.

To prevent it, you have to prevent those apps from accessing your Facebook account. If it's too late for that, you have to delete them from Facebook so they can't keep accessing it.

Here's how.

How to revoke app permissions on Facebook for iPhone

Launch Facebook from your Home screen. Tap on the Menu icon at the bottom right. Tap on Settings near the bottom. Tap on Account Settings Tap on Apps near the bottom. To prevent any app or site from accessing your data: Tap on Platform. Tap on Edit. Tap on Turn off Platform. To remove single apps: Tap on Logged in with Facebook. Tap on the app you want to remove. Tap Remove app at the bottom.

If even that's not enough, here's:

Any questions about Facebook and privacy?

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about Facebook and your privacy, drop them below!