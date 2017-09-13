How do you take screen shots with iPhone X if it doesn't have a Home button? As easily as ever!

Screenshots from your iPhone are great for sharing moments from your favorite videos, high scores from your games, conversations on social networks like Twitter or Facebook, bugs you want to report, and almost anything and everything you see on your screen. Traditionally, they were done by clicking on both the Home and Power buttons. But with iPhone X, the Home button is no more. So, how exactly do you capture the screen now?

How to take a screenshot on iPhone X

Open the app or screen you want to capture. Set up everything exactly the way you want it for the shot. Press and hold the Side button on the right side of iPhone X. Click the Volume Up button at the exact same time. (This replaces the Home button step from previous iPhones.) The screen will flash white and you'll hear the camera shutter sound (if your sound is enabled).

Once you've taken the screenshot, you can use all of iOS 11's fancy new markup features to annotate it instantly or share it immediately.

