How do you quickly find exactly the Pokémon you want to evolve and level up? With the new search feature in Pokémon Go!

Pokémon Go has just added a search feature on the Pokémon page. With it, you no longer have to scroll through the list trying to pick out the Pokémon you want to evolve, power up, or simply check out. Now, you can start typing and quickly filter down based on Pokédex number or range, CP number or range, name, species, type, and more. Here's how!

How do you search for Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

You can start a search from the Pokémon screen.

Tap the Menu button, bottom center. (Looks like a Poké Ball.) Tap the Pokémon button, bottom left. (Looks like a Pikachu outline.) Tap the Search button, top right. (Looks like a magnifying glass.) Enter the search term you want to filter by.

The main sort button still dictates the order of the search results, so if it's set to CP, you'll see results ordered by CP.

What can you search for in Pokémon Go?

Rather than a simple search, Pokémon Go has done a good job implementing a wide range of filters. The only big limitation that you have to start search terms with the first character of the term. For example, "Mach" will get you Machop, Machoke, and Machamp. But "ach" or "champ" will get you nothing.

Species : The kind of the Pokémon you want to find. For example, search for Jolteon if you want to quickly find a Gyarados counter.

: The kind of the Pokémon you want to find. For example, search for Jolteon if you want to quickly find a Gyarados counter. Name : The name of the Pokémon you want to find, including nicknames. For example, search for 100DragDO if you want to find a specific Pokémon you labeled for stats (IV) or movesets.

: The name of the Pokémon you want to find, including nicknames. For example, search for 100DragDO if you want to find a specific Pokémon you labeled for stats (IV) or movesets. Type : The type of Pokémon you want to find. For example, search for Dark or Ice if you want to quickly find a type-counter for an Umbreon or Dragonite.

: The type of Pokémon you want to find. For example, search for Dark or Ice if you want to quickly find a type-counter for an Umbreon or Dragonite. Number : The Pokédex number you want to find. For example, search for 147 to quickly see all your Dratnini or 152-160 to see all your Gen 2 starters. (It's useful if a) you remember the Pokédex numbers and b) you want to pull a range of adjacent Pokémon that no text search could cover.)

CP : The exact CP or CP range of the Pokémon you want to find. For example, search for 1500-2000 if you want to quickly find a mid-range Pokémon to add to a Gym. You can type cp100 or cp100-200 if you want to specify CP rather than Pokédex number.

: The exact CP or CP range of the Pokémon you want to find. For example, search for 1500-2000 if you want to quickly find a mid-range Pokémon to add to a Gym. You can type cp100 or cp100-200 if you want to specify CP rather than Pokédex number. HP : The exact HP or HP range of the Pokémon you want to find. For example, hp300-500 will show you your Chansey and Blissey. Because wow those HP.

: The exact HP or HP range of the Pokémon you want to find. For example, hp300-500 will show you your Chansey and Blissey. Because wow those HP. Evolve : All the Pokémon you currently have with sufficient candy to evolve them. (Doesn't currently consider Evolution Items, but that'll be fixed in a future update.) Super-handy if you want to mass-evolve for XP.

: All the Pokémon you currently have with sufficient candy to evolve them. (Doesn't currently consider Evolution Items, but that'll be fixed in a future update.) Super-handy if you want to mass-evolve for XP. + : All the Pokémon in the search, in addition to any of pre- and post-evolutions they might have. For example, +Mareep would return Mareep, Flaafy, and Ampharos and +jolteon would return all the Eevee-lutions.

: All the Pokémon in the search, in addition to any of pre- and post-evolutions they might have. For example, +Mareep would return Mareep, Flaafy, and Ampharos and +jolteon would return all the Eevee-lutions. , and ;: All the Pokémon across multiple criteria. For example, fire,dark returns all Fire- and all Dark-types in your collection, and dark;2000-4000 returns all Dark-types and all Pokémon that have a CP between 2000 and 4000.

There's no logical AND function yet, alas, so you can't, for example, search for dark&cp2000-4000 to get only Dark-types in that CP range. Hopefully that'll be added in an update.

Any Pokémon search questions?

If you have any questions about the new Pokémon search options in Pokémon Go, or if you've found any filters I've missed, drop them in the comments below!