If you're looking to upgrade to a new Apple Watch Series, switch between aluminum, stainless steel, or edition, or simply aren't using your Watch anymore and want to find it a new home, sell it can help you earn back some cash. While there aren't as many places to sell your old Apple Watch as there is your old iPhone, there are still a few worth checking out.

First things first: should you sell your Apple Watch?

If you've ever sold your iPhone when preparing for the imminent arrival of a new model, you might think this is a no-brainer. But there are some things you should think about when considering selling your Apple Watch.

Values of used Apple Watches have fallen in recent months, so it's likely you won't get as much as you might hope for when you go to sell yours. There's also the fact that watchOS 3 gave many older Apple Watches a new lease on life, offering a speedier, more user-friendly experience for every model of watch. watchOS 4 is shaping up the same way.

If you're thinking of selling your current watch in order to pick up a Series 3, you should really ask yourself how much you'll get out of the new watch. If you swim with your Apple Watch, or need that GPS, then by all means, get a new watch. Same goes for if you think you'll really get something out of the cellular connection. But if you don't, if your current Apple Watch serves your needs just fine, consider holding on to it for another Apple Watch cycle.

And hey, if you want a fresh look, maybe look at a new watch band. Apple releases new bands throughout the year, so there's usually something cool and different to check out.

If you do decide to sell your watch, here's how you' can do it.

When should you sell?

Normally I advise people to sell just before a new version gets released. That way the market isn't flooded and prices haven't gone down.

The original Apple Watch debuted in the spring, while the second and third revisions both debuted in September of 2016 and 2017, respectively. While Apple could change things up somewhere down the line, it seems like late August through early September might be your best window.

Also, since Watches aren't the necessity phones are, if you misjudge and sell a little early, the worst that can happpend is you have to wait a few weeks for a new one.





How to prepare your Apple Watch for sale