Where's the best place to sell your old iPhone so you can get the new iPhone? Here's what you need to know!
The iPhone X launch is just around the corner. It's a flagship phone with a flagship price, especially if you're into upgrading every year. Selling your old phone to help pay for the new one, though, can help you get part — or even most! — of the way there. Here's everything you need to know!
- Sell your iPhone to Gazelle
- Sell your iPhone to Amazon
- Sell your iPhone to Glyde
- Sell your iPhone to Swappa
- Sell your iPhone to buymyi
- Sell your iPhone on eBay
- Sell your iPhone on Craigslist
When should I sell?
Selling an iPhone isn't exactly like selling stocks, but there is one major similarity—you want to sell when prices are high. Typically that's right before the next model is announced. After that, everyone else is trying to sell or interest switches to the new models, and prices start to go down.
While it could change at any time, for the last few years Apple has shown off new flagship iPhones in early September and released them at the end of the third or fourth.
It's way less convenient, but if you have an extra phone lying around, even an old one, you can make more for your iPhone if you sell it ahead of the announcement than if you try to sell it after, especially after launch. Even if you use a cheap pre-paid phone for a few weeks, you can flip your iPhone for more than you might otherwise.
Anything I should do before I sell?
Several things, at least if you want to maximize the value of your old iPhone. And you do!
1. Unlock your iPhone
An iPhone that can be used anywhere, on any carrier, is an iPhone that can be bought by anyone, in any region. This is especially true for travelers or resellers who operate internationally. So, if your iPhone is locked to a specific carrier, find out if you're eligible to have it unlocked. Some carriers charge for it and some require a specific contract status before they'll unlock. If there is a charge, and it's not high, it could still be worth it to you to pay for the unlock since it could increase your resale value by an equal or greater amount.
Get the details, check the rates, and figure out if it's worth it or not for you. If it is, do that first. It can take a few days to process, and you'll want to make sure it works, and that's easiest if you do it before anything else.
2. Back up your iPhone
Before you do anything else, make sure you have an up-to-date backup of your iPhone. That way all your data is safe and secure and you'll be able to easily restore it to your new iPhone when you get it. iCloud automatically makes a backup overnight, as long as you're plugged in, but a manual backup will make sure you're absolutely up to date.
- Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi. (If you're low on power, plug in as well.)
- Launch Settings from the Home screen.
- Tap on your Apple ID banner.
Tap on iCloud.
- Tap on iCloud Backup.
Tap on Back Up Now.
If you prefer to use iTunes, you should also trigger a manual update to make sure you have all of your recent data backed up.
- Plug your iPhone into your Mac or Windows PC.
- Launch iTunes.
- Click on the iPhone icon in the menu bar when it appears.
- Click on Back Up Now. (Click on Encrypt Backup and add a password— you want the security.)
- Back up Apps, if asked.
3. Erase your personal data
Once your data is safely backed up, it's important to wipe it from the iPhone you're selling so your personal photos, files, messages, etc. don't end up as a surprise bonus for the new owner.
- Launch the Settings app from the Home screen of your iPhone .
- Now tap on General.
- Scroll all the way to the bottom and tap on Reset.
Tap on Erase All Content and Settings.
- Tap on Erase iPhone.
Tap on Erase iPhone again to confirm.
- Enter your Passcode.
Enter your Apple ID password to turn off Activate Lock and remove the device from Find my iPhone.
3. Clean up the casing
Your iPhone should be clean not only on the inside but on the outside as well. Whether it's in mint condition or its lived a hard life, take a few minutes carefully, considerately wipe it down with a damp cloth and making sure all dirt, oil, lint, and other stains, debris, and even fingerprints are gone from site. Pay extra attention to the seems and ports.
This is especially true if you intend to sell your iPhone yourself and need to take photos, as you'll want it to look as good as it works. If you are taking photos, once your iPhone is beautiful and clean, handle it with care, make sure you have good lighting—indirect sunlight is best—and a neutral background. Then capture all the angles. You don't want anything dramatic; you want to show how your iPhone looks. If there are any scratches or nicks, make sure you photograph those too. An honest sale is a good sale.
4. Collect up the cables and cases
If you're selling your iPhone yourself, including the Lightning or 30-pin Dock cable, AC Adapter, and even the original box, can give you an edge over other sellers. If you're upgrading from an older phone and have accessories you'll no longer be able to use, like iPhone 5 cases, or 4.7-inch cases if you plan to go 5.5-inches next time, you can add those in to not only sweeten the deal but declutter your own house as well.
Once you have everything, put it all, nicely and cleaning in the box, and set it aside, so it's all safe and ready to ship.
How should I sell my iPhone?
There are several different options for selling your iPhone. Typically the less work you want to do yourself, the lower the final amount you'll get for it. So, trading in or using a service will be quick and easy, but net you less. Selling directly and on your own will take more work but net you more cash. Figure out what's more valuable to you—time or money—and then you'll know what to do.
Apple Reuse and Recycling Program
Apple will let you trade-in your old iPhone when you go to buy a new one or get an Apple Store gift-card at any time by mailing your old iPhone in. The in-store program is run by Apple, but you have to be ready to buy your new iPhone when you come in, so you can't make use of it in advance. The mail-in program is run by a partner, Brightstar, but you can make use of it any time.
Amazon Trade-In Store
Amazon will also take trade-ins, though their system is, frankly, bizarre. Instead of letting you easily choose a model, capacity, and other details, they present a disjointed list of options. If what you have isn't there, there doesn't seem to be any way to add it.
Gazelle
Gazelle is well known thanks to active advertising. The company's website also works seamlessly and is simple to use. Tell them what you have and they'll tell you what they'll give you for it. If you accept the offer, you have 30 days to send in your old phone. Gazelle will check your old phone when it arrives. If there's anything different, they'll let you know and give you an updated offer. If you decline, they'll ship it right back to you free of charge. If everything looks good, or if you accept an updated offer, they'll pay you by check, Amazon, or PayPal.
Because of the 30-days (and they've sometimes increased it to 50-days when new iPhones are on the horizon), Gazelle is a good way to lock in a price before the market is glutted. Just make sure the condition doesn't change between when you get the offer and when you send it in, or the price will change as well.
Swappa
Swappa is a way to get more money for your old iPhone than typical services provide, but in a way that's easier and more civilized than selling directly. You do have to have reasonable expectations and some patience.
eBay
eBay can net you more money for your old iPhone but requires you to do a lot of the work and take some of the risk. If you're comfortable handling your own sales, and have the time to invest, you can get a better return than trade-in services. Just make sure to:
- Only ship to the buyer's confirmed Paypal address if using Paypal.
- Price competitively, especially if you're using Buy It Now as an option.
- Take great photos but show any defects so everyone knows what they're getting.
- Take at least one photo showing the iPhone when ON, so everyone can see it works.
- Use a fast shipping service and make sure you include that in your item description.
- Use keywords in your title and in your item description to attract more potential buyers.
- You may also want to consider insuring your item in case anything goes wrong during shipping.
- Watch out for low-feedback buyers and also keep in mind that Paypal charges processing fees as well.
Craigslist
Craigslist is the old classified ads in new digital form, and all the wonder and dread that entails. The advantage of Craigslist is that you can sell locally, face-to-face. That greatly speeds up transactions and reduces overhead like shipping. Just make sure to:
- Never put your personal or home address in an ad. NEVER.
- Price your iPhone competitively. Find existing ads on Craigslist in your area for iPhones that are the same model, capacity, and condition as yours and price accordingly.
- If you're comfortable, include a number to call or text. It can increase the likelihood of a quick sale. (If you have a virtual number, use it.)
- Meet in a public place, preferably in the daytime. A coffee shop like Starbucks is ideal. Bring a friend with you, just in case.
- Watch out for email scams. If someone offers a lot more money to encourage you to ship them your iPhone, they're just trying to rip you off.
What if I want to sell to a family member or friend?
The same general rules apply. Provided you don't just want to give it to them free and clear, you can always offer a friends and family discount if you feel like it, but making sure the device is in the best condition possible, and everyone is being treated fairly, is the best way to make sure everyone wins and no one leaves with hard feelings.
Wait, don't stop writing, I have more questions!
We're not going anywhere! If you have additional questions about selling your old iPhone, leave them in the comments below. Also check out our iPhone forums where you can get lots of great advice from people who've been buying and selling iPhones for years.
And, when you've sold, be sure to tell us what you did and how it worked out!
Updated October 2017: This article has been updated to include information about the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. We also checked and updated links to the various iPhone resellers.
Reader comments
How to sell your iPhone
Funny - this article has comments from last year's upgrades. I was considering going from the 6 plus to the 6s plus because you typically see sales when the new phone is released, but given all the new features on the 7 plus (I don't "need") and Verizon's trade in promotion (I am receiving $650 for my 6 plus!) that works on the monthly payment plan, I decided to go for it! A drawback is the $650 savings is applied to the monthly payments of the new phones so you don't get the money right away (I was okay with that); also because the new phones are in such high demand wait times can be long. Good news for me is I thought I wouldn't get my phone until late October, but it arrived last week - just one week after ordering. I ordered the matte black 7 plus (popular so probably longer wait times) 256K version (not as popular as the 128K), so I'm guessing I got it early because it was a 256K vs 128K. I'm waiting to see if Verizon honored the $650 trade-in promise. Another thing - they just have you send in the phone, not box, etc.
I've always sold my iPhones on Kijiji because it's local. I prefer to meet the person face to face. My iPhones are usually in A1 condition because I've never owned an iPhone that wasn't in a case since day 1. I wipe all info from the phone. Meet the person and make sure to power on the phone. I show them the camera works, and usually ask that they bring a SIM card so they can make sure everything works. Applecare+ the times I've had it on my devices enable a better chance to sell fast, more of a chance buyers wont haggle about price. Especially on the phone since it covers the screen and water damage.
Sent from the iMore App
Man I always cringe when I see these devices sitting on pavers and concrete. Makes my teeth hurt lol.
Hit me up I'll build you a beautiful walnut table to display those things on!
Sent from the iMore App
it's good opportunity.
Hi! Many thanks for this info! I want to sell my Iphone 5s, hope this knows will help me.
Hey there, was wondering if it would be possible to get some old (past) articles from the Phonedifferent days, or from the theiPhoneblog.com (TiPb) days updated, and then reposted/reblogged - I would like to see the comments section from years and years ago, would give some interesting perspective on the changing state of the mobile industry over the last decade, imo...
When you say "Click on Back Up Now. (Click on Encrypt Backup and add a password— you want the security.)" I would add and say that you want to encrypt the backup because when you restore to a new iPhone it also retains all the app logins. If you don't encrypt your backup then you have to login to every app all over again.
I'm going to take advantage of the $150 trade in value of my 5s at an Apple store when the SE comes out. It's just easier for me than dealing with eBay or some of the others sites you mentioned. I've been burnt by eBay before and their final value fees are ridiculous.
There are 'seems' on an iPhone? Details, Rene. We make judgements based on small details, don't we?
Sold my iPhone 6 16gb (tmo) for 420$ on eBay
If you are planning to sell your old iPhone when the iPhone 6s comes out then you can lock your price with CellCashier and then just send in your old iPhone any time before 15 October, 2015. They really pay the most cash for old iPhones compare to other iPhone buying websites. They also offer quick quotes and free shipping. My iPhone 6s was worth $410, which is not bad compare to prices on other websites.
Dont forget to disable "find my iphone" under settings, then icloud. If u dont then your new buyer will not be able to use it!
In order to wipe the iPhone FmiP has to be off anyways.
Sent from the iMore App
Step 1 for successfully selling your iPhone: Don't lay your iPhone screen down on rough concrete!
I assume before selling your iPhone, one must have fulfilled their contract with their carrier, no?
I've used Swappa to both buy and sell and I've been pretty happy with it. There's less risk than eBay transactions and you don't have to deal with scammers from Craigslist.
Hoping to see the return of a high end iPhone with a 4 inch screen.
Sent from the iMore App
One thing about Gazelle is they usually offer a 10 or 20% extra the week new iPhones are announced and their guarantees get extended til the release date.
Adverts.ie in Ireland. Best site in the world to see your old phone
Sent from the iMore App
Depends on how cool the Lumia 950XL with windows 10 will be ;)
Sent from the iMore App
I realize that even Apple's trade-in offers will likely fluctuate, as a new iPhone is revealed/released, but is it realistic to trade my iPhone 6 in to Apple to upgrade to the new model? I finally jumped on Edge, on iP6 launch day, so that I could upgrade each year - that worked out great, huh - but owing ~$360 leaves a decent gap that other outlets COULD (at least, artificially) guarantee. Would Apple generally come anywhere close to that?
Ebay has gotten the best sell prices for me so far.
This is just a guess but I would reckon that they'll keep the 5s for a while, until they release an updated 4" phone. Apple knows that quite a few people like using the smaller size. I can see them discontinuing the 5c except in some markets like india. The 5s would become the new entry level phone but they might reduce the storage options available to only 16gb. To be safe, you may want to buy in August.
To the experts on the annual iphone releases. Will the iphone 5S still be for sale after they start selling the 6S series? My son's birthday is coming up and he get his first phone and he wants an iphone 5S. I tried to sell him on the 6, but he insists it is too big (He'll be 11). I want to buy it unlocked from apple and get apple care with it, so a new one The employees at the apple store just gave me a stare like I was speaking klingon...
Get one of the C versions of the iPhone. Newer hardware, smaller size.
Apple generally sells the last 3 generations of phones in their store. Right now it's the 6/6plus, 5s, and 5c ( a 5 with a better antenna and plastic body). So if they stick to tradition, the 5s will become the bottom tier with the 6/6plus in the middle and 6s/6splus at the top.
HOWEVER! If they stick to tradition the 5s would only have 8GBs of storage instead of the base 16. I'm hoping the 6s has a minimum 32GBs, but that's probably unlikely. Watch the announcement. If they show off the 5s with 8GBs, you may just want to spring for an early b-day gift before the phones leave the store. They should also get a small price drop.
Sent from the iMore App
Despite the answers below ... the short answer is "no." Apple will remove from service both the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5s this time around replacing them with an "iPhone 6c" device that has the same features. So your kid will be getting a second hand or refurbished iPhone if they still want the iPhone 5s, but this is actually better because it will be cheaper being second hand.
The reasoning here is that by doing that, Apple will make *all* their iOS devices 64bit, *all* will have motion coprocessors (that work anyway), and *all* will have fingerprint ID moving forward. The only reason to keep the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s around would be to give the consumers a cheaper option and we all know that Apple doesn't actually give a rat's behind about affordability.
The iPhone 6c will therefore be the "cheap iPhone" and will suit the specs your kid is looking for as long as they don't mind the plastic. It will include everything the iPhone 5s has and be *slightly* better tech-wise while still sporting some seriously old (two year old) technology in between the flagship features of TouchID, 64bit, etc.
So in fact, the iPhone 6c, despite being "the one to buy" for cost conscious shoppers will be something of a WORSE deal than the original iPhone 5c was, (which only had one year old tech not two) but the tech press will join hands to obfuscate this reality.
This site (iMore) in particular, will publish several different articles arguing against this perception of the iPhone 6c being a "bad deal." Rene in particular will truly believe he is right about this and publish at least one heartfelt, earnest, plea for the iPhone 6c being seen as a "good deal" (except it won't actually be a good deal). As usual he won't be lying, but he will be living in a different reality. He won't be able to see the obvious flaws in his reasoning or his own bias.
The 5s IS a 64-bit processor, and DOES have a motion co-processor. So...yeah. There's no reason to replace the 5s, especially since the 6s reportedly won't arrive till next year.
Sent from the iMore App
3. Clean up the casing
And let's start by laying the phones face down on concrete.
Aesthetic>Damage.
Google knows why kids love the taste of cinnamon toast crunch. And they're willing to sell it to you.
Rene, I'm just curious, do all those iphones have a screen protector?
i wouldn't recommend to lay down all those iphones like that on the photo. Specially if you want to sell them to get the latest new iphone 6s ;)
In Canada, Orchard seems to be your best bet for selling or buying a used iphone.
$759 for a mint 128gb unlocked ip6+ on Gazelle. But they'll pay you less than half of that for it. Is this the kind of place you want to endorse?
Google knows why kids love the taste of cinnamon toast crunch. And they're willing to sell it to you.
Any company buying used electronics with the intention of turning around and selling it again is naturally going to offer you less than a person who is buying something to use for themselves. I sell my stuff on eBay but people are not always comfortable dealing with eBay.
Why not use swappa then?
Google knows why kids love the taste of cinnamon toast crunch. And they're willing to sell it to you.
Honestly, stick to Swappa for the best sell price. At least it's something you get to set and it's trustworthy for the buyer. And you can sell broken devices through their boneyard, at an obviously reduced price, but still usually more than you could get elsewhere.
Everyone worries about eBay and Craigslist scams, and Amazon's offering is usually just wonky anyways. That's not a one day thing.
Also, Gazelle has always been and will forever be a fuckin ripoff. Look at how much they sell stuff for.
Google knows why kids love the taste of cinnamon toast crunch. And they're willing to sell it to you.
If you know what to look for and be cautious you can sell it for a good amount on ebay. Better than any site there is but you would of course have to work for it for ex, good quality pics, low bidding price, packaging, insurance if it worths alot, screen out new or low feedback buyers, read their prev feedbacks, email buyers if they are fishy for answers, take pics/vids for proof that device works.
Also with paypal know having a 180 day return policy its still worth it to se on ebay since most ebay buyers are not evil.
Thanks Rene. I wondered if you have previously mentioned AppleCare+ and the transferral process? Also, even if I don't have butterfingers like you :) is AppleCare+ beneficial to make an iPhone more attractive and get the maximum price? Having another year of cover when selling to upgrade. Steve
Sent from the iMore App
AppleCare is tied the serial number of the device. If you want, you can do the transfer process as outlined in the AppleCare Agreement but it is not necessary. I've sold many AppleCare-covered Macs and iOS devices over the years on eBay and I don't notice too much of a premium paid. It's tough to tell, though, because no one tells you they're bidding at a certain price because it has AppleCare. You can also get a pro-rated refund from Apple for the coverage if you want to pocket some cash and sell without the AppleCare.
What a shiny, consumer friendly world we're living in. Such a nice article to boost up hype and promote the latest and newest rectangle with the fruit sign ahead of launch. After all we should buy the toy made by chinese workers with minimum wage which is sold at maximum price so we can die in peace by having exciting new features such as 4 more megapixels.
Yes but it's also going to have Blackberry Storm2-style force touch!!! Very exciting ;)
Sorta like calling capacitive multitouch "Palm V-style resistive pressure sensitivity", but whatever brings a smile to your day!
Hey, I still use my Palm V
Sent from the iMore App
Meh, they both use piezo electronic sensors to achieve the same pressure sensitive response. Tomato tomatoe