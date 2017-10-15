How do you send Apple Watch-style Sketches, Heartbeats, and Taps from your iPhone or iPad? Easily, thanks to Digital Touch in iOS 11!
Digital Touch — the ability to send a hand-drawn Sketch, haptic Taps, or sensor-read Heartbeats — was one of the debut features of the Apple Watch.
Starting with iOS 10 and continuing on with iOS 11, all those communication features are readily available for your iPhone and iPad as well!
Here's everything you need to know!
How do you send a Sketch in iMessage?
Sketches on iPhone and iPad work similarly to Apple Watch.
- Launch Messages from your Home screen.
- Tap on the Store button which looks like the letter A. It's between the camera button and the text box.
Tap the Digital Touch button. It looks like two hands in a heart.
Tap the swatch on the left-hand side to choose a different color.
- Touch and hold (long press) any of the swatches to reveal the custom color palette.
- Draw your sketch on the canvas area in the middle.
When you're happy with your sketch, you can tap send (Looks like an arrow).
<img src="/sites/imore.com/files/styles/larger/public/field/image/2017/10/new-sketch-ipad-imessage-ios-11-02.jpeg?itok=3xjq7S51" width="1600" height="803" alt="" class="image-xlarge aligncenter image-large" />
How do you send a Heartbeat on iMessage?
Though neither the iPhone nor iPad have heart rate sensors like Apple Watch, you can still use them to send Heartbeats.
- Launch Messages from your Home screen.
- Tap on the Store button which looks like the letter A. It's between the camera button and the text box.
- Tap the Digital Touch button. It looks like two hands in a heart.
Touch and hold down (long press) with two fingers on the canvas.
You can hold down for a short or longer period of time. When you release, your Heartbeat will be sent.
How do you send a Tap on iMessage?
Taps on the Apple Watch let you subtly communicate with someone, because you know whatever you send will be received right on their wrist. With iOS, there's no such expectation of contact, so Taps take on a subtly different meaning.
- Launch Messages from your Home screen.
- Tap on the Store button which looks like the letter A. It's between the camera button and the text box.
- Tap the Digital Touch button. It looks like two hands in a heart.
Tap the canvas.
You can Tap as little or as often as you like, and in any pattern you like.
How do you add Digital Touch on top of a photo or video in iMessage?
Unique to iPhone and iPad, you can also Sketch, Heartbeat, or Tap on top of a photo or video.
- Launch Messages from your Home screen.
- Tap on the Store button which looks like the letter A. It's between the camera button and the text box.
- Tap the Digital Touch button. It looks like two hands in a heart.
Tap on the Camera button on the left.
Tap on the Camera Switch button at the bottom right to switch between the rear and selfie camera.
- Tap on the white Camera Shutter button at the bottom left to take a still photo, or the red Video Shutter button at the bottom middle to start recoding up to 10 seconds of video.
Swipe your finger to Sketch, touch and hold two fingers to add a Heartbeat, or Tap with one finger as you would normally.
When you're happy with your final image, tap Send at the bottom right. (Looks like an upward arrow).
Questions?
Let us know in the comments below!
Updated October 2017: Updated screenshots and steps for iOS 11.
How to use Digital Touch and handwriting in iMessage
This should be super fun! Can't wait for September for public release!
Really? My thought was the exact opposite, that this looks really lame. I can't imagine ever using these "features".
Yep, gotta agree with Jeffro. These seem super gimmicky.
This will die off almost as fast as sending heartbeats to friends on a watch.
Just like Emoji and Stickers died off
And 12 year olds rejoice!!
Exactly, 1 it's only good for iMessage. 2 gimmicky
Seems overly complicated to write on photos with digital touch. It should be pic photo from camera roll or take new in messages. Then pick Digital Touch.
I think some of the features are cool, but some gimicky. The heartbeat stuff is silly. I liked digital touch on my AW, but rarely got to use it. I only knew one person well enough with an AW to bother. Making it system wide in Messages makes much more sense.
All this time wasted on cutesy crap when iOS & others are broken at the core, with piles of unfixed bugs in other software, iTunes & music is still a stinking pile of crap. So sick of this, Apple.
I think that's a bit exaggerated. As far as I know iTunes has always been a pile of crap, though I think it's gotten better over the years. Apart from that I've hardly had any problems with iOS, some teething issues when a new major release comes out (e.g. iOS 7.0, 8.0, 9.0) but usually after the 1st or 2nd update it's pretty solid. You can always wait for said update to come out
What is the heartbeat based on? Will there be future updates to actually measure the users pulse?
I imagine the heartbeat is for people with the Apple Watch, I have no idea what it would measure otherwise
Fun fact: my wife discovered if you prepare a heartbeat then swipe down with two fingers it turns into a broken heartbeat!
Did the handwriting feature get removed in beta 2 or something? No sign of it.
Fun Fun Fun...but not me..