'Hey Siri' lets you activate your iPhone or iPad with just your voice.

When you set up a new iPhone or iPad, you'll be asked if you want to use "Hey Siri!" voice activation. If you do, you'll be walked through the set up. If you don't, you can change your mind and turn it on at any time in Settings. Here's how!

How to turn on "Hey Siri"

Hey Siri now tries to lock on to your voice in an effort to prevent accidental — or mischievous — activation. You can either set it up when you set up your new iPhone or iPad, or at any time in Settings.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on Siri & Search Tap the Listen for "Hey Siri switch to turn it on.

How to train "Hey Siri" to your voice

Whether part of the set up process or later, as soon as you turn on "Hey Siri", you'll need to train it to recognize your voice.

Tap Set Up Now. Say Hey Siri! when prompted. Say Hey Siri! again when prompted. Say Hey Siri! one more time when prompted. Say Hey Siri, how's the weather? when prompted. Say Hey Siri, it's me! when prompted. Tap Done.

Now, "Hey Siri" will activate — but only if it sounds like your voice.

How to use "Hey Siri!"

"Hey Siri!" is, by design, ridiculously easy to use. You literally just say, "Hey Siri" to initiate the start of your interaction.

Position yourself within audio range of your iPhone or iPad Say "Hey Siri!" loud enough for your iPhone or iPad to hear you. Tell Siri what you want it to do — "call mom on speaker", "make a dinner reservation", "what's the weather like in Bermuda?", etc.

Here's a list of awesome Siri commands you can test out right now.

How secure is "Hey Siri!" voice ID?

We've tested "Hey Siri!" with over a half-dozen voices and nothing has worked except the registered voice or a recording of the registered voice, but that can vary. But Voice ID on Hey Siri isn't meant for security. Don't mistake it for "My voice is my passport, authorize me!". It's meant to solve the problem of unintentional activation, be it accidental, prank, or malicious.

If you're worried about security, turn "Hey Siri" off and stick with manual activation. If you're interested in the convenience of voice activation while you're caring for children, cooking, working, or otherwise have you hands full, then know the limitations but enjoy the functionality.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about setting up the "Hey Siri" functionality on your iPhone or iPad? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.