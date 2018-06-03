Apple's iCloud service includes iCloud Photo Sharing, a free service Apple offers for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and PC. It lets you create shared albums that your friends, family, and co-workers can access, comment upon, and even add their own images and video. By default, iCloud Photo Sharing uses iCloud accounts, but you can also create a private iCloud.com website for non-iCloud users to view photos and video.

Why use a shared album instead of a service like Instagram or Facebook? iCloud's albums allow for greater privacy than both services — iCloud Photo Sharing is encrypted, and your activities are only shared with the people you've invited to the group instead of the general public.

Here's how to set up iCloud Photo Sharing!

How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing

When you enable iCloud Photo Sharing, you can create and share albums with other people that also have an iCloud account. You can also be invited to share someone else's album after you've enabled it.

How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap Photos. Toggle the iCloud Photo Sharing switch on.

How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing on your Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Select Photos from the app menu in the upper left corner. Select Preferences from the drop down menu. Select the iCloud tab. Tick the box for iCloud Photo Sharing.

You'll now see a Shared section in your Photos sidebar and in the Share sheet.

How to enable iCloud Photo Sharing on your PC

On your PC, open the Start Menu and navigate to the iCloud folder. Open the iCloud application. In the box that pops up, click on the Options button next to Photos. Check the box labeled iCloud Photo Sharing to enable this option.

How to disable iCloud Photo Sharing

Want to turn off iCloud's photo sharing features? You need only switch off the option in settings.

How to disable iCloud Photos sharing on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap Photos. Toggle the iCloud Photo Sharing switch off.

How to disable iCloud Photo Sharing on your Mac