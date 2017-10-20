With SMS/MMS relay you can send and receive "green bubble" text and multimedia messages on your iPad as easily as on your iPhone!

SMS/MMS relay is part of Apple's Continuity feature. It lets you send and receive standard texts — the "green bubble" kind — through the built-in Messages app on your iPad, just like you've always been able to do on your iPhone. As long as your iPhone and iPad are online, as soon as your iPhone receives an SMS or MMS message, it will relay it through Apple's messaging servers to your iPad.

Continuity SMS/MMS relay requirements

In order for SMS/MMS relay to work, both your iPhone and iPad need to be:

Connected to the internet. Logged into the same Apple ID (iCloud account).

Note: Your iPhone and iPad don't have to be on the same network, they just need to be online and able to connect to Apple's servers.

How to enable or disable SMS/MMS relay on your iPhone

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on Messages. Tap on Text Message Forwarding. Turn On the option for forwarding to your iPad. Wait for your iPad to pop up an authorization code. Enter the authorization code on your iPhone.

How to send SMS/MMS on your iPad

Sending SMS/MMS on the Mac is just like sending an iMessage.

Launch the Messages app on your iPad. Tap on the Compose Message button. Enter the phone number or name of the contact you want to text. Type your message. Hit Send.

How to reply to SMS/MMS on your iPad

Receiving SMS/MMS on the iPad is also identical to receiving an iMessage.