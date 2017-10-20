With SMS/MMS relay you can send and receive "green bubble" text and multimedia messages on your iPad as easily as on your iPhone!
SMS/MMS relay is part of Apple's Continuity feature. It lets you send and receive standard texts — the "green bubble" kind — through the built-in Messages app on your iPad, just like you've always been able to do on your iPhone. As long as your iPhone and iPad are online, as soon as your iPhone receives an SMS or MMS message, it will relay it through Apple's messaging servers to your iPad.
- Continuity SMS/MMS relay requirements
- How to enable or disable SMS/MMS relay on your iPhone
- How to send SMS/MMS on your iPad
- How to reply to SMS/MMS on your iPad
Continuity SMS/MMS relay requirements
In order for SMS/MMS relay to work, both your iPhone and iPad need to be:
- Connected to the internet.
- Logged into the same Apple ID (iCloud account).
Note: Your iPhone and iPad don't have to be on the same network, they just need to be online and able to connect to Apple's servers.
How to enable or disable SMS/MMS relay on your iPhone
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.
- Tap on Messages.
Tap on Text Message Forwarding.
- Turn On the option for forwarding to your iPad.
- Wait for your iPad to pop up an authorization code.
Enter the authorization code on your iPhone.
How to send SMS/MMS on your iPad
Sending SMS/MMS on the Mac is just like sending an iMessage.
- Launch the Messages app on your iPad.
- Tap on the Compose Message button.
Enter the phone number or name of the contact you want to text.
- Type your message.
Hit Send.
How to reply to SMS/MMS on your iPad
Receiving SMS/MMS on the iPad is also identical to receiving an iMessage.
- Tap on a notification to quick reply or be taken straight to the Messages app.
Launch the Messages app at any time to view or reply to an SMS/MMS.
Updated October 2017: All the steps are the same in iOS 11.
Reader comments
How to set up and use SMS/MMS relay to send and receive texts on your iPad
This is an awesome feature while kicking back in the evening and web surfing, I can deal with texts from anybody, not just other iOS users.
Sent from the iMore App
I have a 5S and an iPad air and I have sprint, but I don't see that option on my phone.. :(
Your iphone and ipad air must logged in with the same icloud email
Sent from the iMore App
Apparently not supported on Verizon. No code is sent to my iPad mini or iMac.
Sent from the iMore App
iPhone 5S and iPad Air, both on Verizon and it works for me. Exactly as outlined in the post.
Sent from the iMore App
I have ios 8.2 on both devices, logged into same icloud account and both have same iCloud email account, yet me code is not coming through on my iPad.
I have the problem fixed on how to get a code.
You have to go into settings, then Messages, then Send and Receive. You have to then add an email address. You should then receive your code. Worked for me now.
Good luck!
Ahhh... I needed to do that as well to get the option for forwarding.
Interesting, I have an iPhone 4S running iOS 8.1 on both my phone and my iPad Mini Retina but the option doesn't show up on my phone. I have AT&T w/text messaging.
I wonder if you need an @icloud.com email address as well? I have my iCloud account setup on all the devices (same account) but I don't have an iCloud email address. Perhaps the reason why it doesn't work?
AS it would turn out pmarie9320's issue of having to go into Messages > Send and Receiver and then signing in/adding email address was the fix here.
Followed all the above with same issue, and still not getting code. What am I missing?
Hmm, I never get a code on my iPad or Mac either. They are all signed into iCloud and online.
just getting started with my i phone and ready to use any useful apps that will make my life more meaningfull and usefull in my day to day family and social functions!
My Ipad Air worked fine sending & receiving green bubble messages, till 2 wks ago, now not sending or receiving....still works with blue bubble though. Any Ideas??
This is misleading what the Author wrote. Not everyone will see text forwarding under message settings and if this is the case you have to create it. To do that you must make sure send as sms is turned on. Then click on send and receive and log on to your Apple ID with emAil address and password. Then after thAt your text forwarding will be available to turn on and you should be good to go.